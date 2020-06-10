VALDOSTA – Voters will stop casting ballots at Rainwater Conference Center come 2021.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections met Tuesday afternoon during the election for a brief teleconference. Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections, announced that after discussions with Rainwater Conference Center it will no longer be a polling location starting 2021.
“They’re a for-profit organization and we take up three of their rooms for three days,” Cox said.
The conference center will welcome voters for the November presidential election, she said.
A replacement polling location has yet to be found, Cox said, and she will start the search soon.
Also in her report, the board of elections has prepared its new budget and despite state cuts, it should be able to operate normally, she said. Other government agencies in the county are being asked not to fill openings, Cox said, but that will not affect the board as there are no openings currently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.