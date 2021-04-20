Rain, storms expected this weekend

VALDOSTA — A dry week is expected to give way to rain and thunderstorms this weekend, forecasters say.
Following a damp weekend caused by a cold front, South Georgia should have some dry days with temperate daytime highs.
Highs should be in the upper 70s to around 80 Wednesday when another cold front moves through the region, said Lance Frank, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“We’re not expecting any rain with this front,” he said.
The moisture pulled in by this frontal system is expected to bring rain well to the north of South Georgia, said Dave Bowers, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
He said there would be a bit of a daytime cool-off after Wednesday as the front moves through.
The normal high for Valdosta for this time of year is 80 degrees, Frank said; the weather service forecast calls for a high of 72 Thursday.
Both meteorologists said the first real chance of rain would arrive Saturday.
A warm front in the morning would be followed by a cold front that evening, producing a high chance of rain and thunderstorms, Bowers said. The weather service calls for a 70% chance of rain Saturday.
Both Bowers and Frank said there is a chance of severe weather during the weekend. Bowers said the rain would average from one-half to one inch of rain, with two inches possible in isolated spots.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.