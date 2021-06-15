VALDOSTA – Shorter University’s head football coach Zach Morrison brought his ‘Hawk Nation’ prospect football camp down to South Georgia to sift out area talent.
But they came down to Martin Stadium at Lowndes High School to about 65 players from Georgia, Florida, and Alabama who all were ready to compete for some recruitment buzz.
Athletes were split up by position at the camp so they could be more closely examined by Shorter coaches that specialize in that area.
The No. 8 Lowndes Vikings had six players present at the camp including returning starters senior offensive lineman Peyton Gunn and senior defensive lineman W.C. Fulton.
Newly transferred senior Khris Thomas also represented the Vikings at the camp as he got wide receiver reps.
Valwood also had two players participating in drills.
The camp began at 1 p.m. but was met with a lightning delay, causing an intermission an hour into drills.
But position coaches would convene with their players to talk with them during the break until it was safe to head back out to the field.
Coach Morrison adopted having multiple dates and locations for his prospect camp to allow players in all areas have a fair opportunity to get the proper exposure after there were no South Georgia players in attendance 2019.
“The last time we hosted the camp in Rome in 2019, we had 240 kids show up,” he said. “None of them were South Georgia kids. And there is a little distance, but we wanted to see the talent down here because the pool in South Georgia is incredible. We want to see them to fight through some challenging drill work and see how they are individually. We just want to perfect and help make them better. We are running a camp at Tift, North Georgia, and Statesboro then our final camp will be in Rome next Saturday. Last year, we did not get to do this. This gives these kids the ability for us to put them in our recruiting system no matter their classification. If a kid really pops, they may get a phone call or offer today. These coaches are working their tails off and the kids are putting everything into it. Everything in these camps is an evaluation. There’s some great speed, strength, and size down here.”
Morrison is a former Shorter student-athlete, picking up All-American and All-Academic honors during his playing days from 2005-2008 at the Center position.
So, he knows firsthand and have expectations of what an individual should exemplify to succeed at the university.
“We talk about character so much,” he said. “I tell my staff and student-athletes that we have to lead by example on campus. We are the largest group on campus. There are only 1,250 students. We must stand out in everything we do on and off campus. Everyone is from a different walk of life but having that taught and shown daily is important.”
Vikings wide receiver Thomas said that he had a good experience at the camp and will carry the lessons he learned into his final high school season.
“I learned to drop my hips during my routes and working on my stances,” the senior said. “I want to take route integrity and endurance with my hands into the season when it starts.”
The trip to Valdosta was one of the final stops for Zach Morrison’s Football Camps as the 2021 campaign began on May 15.
