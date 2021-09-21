Rain should give way to pleasant fall weather

VALDOSTA — Stormy skies should give way to pleasant fall weather later this week, forecasters said.
Valdosta has an 80% daytime chance of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s forecast shows.
While she didn’t expect severe weather, meteorologist Jasmine Montgomery of the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office said saturated soil means there is a “small chance” of flooding.
Areas of South Georgia can expect one to two inches of rain through Wednesday, said meteorologist Isaac Longley of the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
A cold front was expected to move through the region late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the meteorologists said, bringing a mass of drier, cooler air behind it. Longley said a high-pressure system moving into the Southeast would help keep things clear and dry.
Valdosta’s daytime highs start out the week in the mid-80s but drop as low as 81 Friday in the cold front’s wake, the weather service’s forecast shows.
The normal average high for Valdosta at this time of year is about 85-87 degrees, Longley said.
Clear skies and cool temperatures should last into the weekend, Montgomery said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
