Rain chances rise in South Georgia

VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect a slow increase in rain chances during the upcoming week, say forecasters.
Tropical Storm Isaias, which was on the verge of regaining hurricane status Monday, stayed well off to the east of Georgia’s coast. This pulled dry air into the South Georgia region, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
A high-pressure system should also help keep things dry through midweek, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
As the storm moves northward, the dry spell over South Georgia should crumble as more moist air moves in, increasing storm and rain chances through the week, he said.
The weather service’s Valdosta forecast calls for sunny daytime skies with rain chances around 30% Tuesday, followed by several days of rain chances steadily growing, reaching 60% by Friday. High temperatures should hover in the mid to upper 90s during that time.
Neither forecaster foresaw much of a chance of severe weather, other than possible gusty winds or heavy downpours from isolated storms.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
