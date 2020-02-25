Railroad repairs to close portion of Baytree

VALDOSTA — Norfolk Southern will be closing down the railroad Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Baytree Road to remove and replace the tracks and concrete.
The work is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. and be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, weather permitting, railroad representatives said.
Traffic-control devices will be in place to inform motorists of the road closure and detour routes.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others, officials said.
