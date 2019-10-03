Race to build confidence

VALDOSTA – A celebration for young girls, the Star Power 5K returns Saturday, Nov. 2, at Valdosta High School.
Activities start 8 a.m. and include a Happy Hair Station, a photo booth and a Bling Your Bib Station. The 5K starts at 9 a.m., organizers said.
The event is hosted by Girls on the Run South Georgia and proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship fund.
Girls on the Run is an all-girl, after-school program that utilizes 5Ks and running laps to educate third- to eighth-grade students on the importance of life skills.
There are 14 school teams serving 225 girls this year.
Claire Walton, executive director, said most students begin the season believing they are not able to complete a 5K.
“Our program shows them that if they put their mind to something and work at it in small steps, they can accomplish anything,” she said. “The smiles on the girls’ faces when they cross the finish line is priceless.”
All girls will have running buddies in the 5K and all participants will receive medals. There is no first place or second place.
Race participants are encouraged to dress in a superhero costume.
Lauren Hurley said Star Power has been a recurring theme in the recent season’s curriculum as students envisioned a star inside of themselves.
She encourages a large participation of school administrators and family members in the 5K to show the girls they’re supported.
“It makes a big impact on them when they see people that they know come out and support them in that way,” Hurley said. “The more people that are there, the more excited they get.”
Registration is $15 through Oct. 11 and $20 Oct. 11-30. The fee includes a T-shirt, medals and activities.
Organizers encourage registration by Oct. 11 to guarantee a T-shirt on race day.
Volunteers are still needed and donations are accepted.
A Girls on the Run merchandise table will be at the race.
Visit girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/Register-Now to register. Paper applications can be retrieved from Girls on the Run coaches.
