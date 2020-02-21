VALDOSTA – Quality of Life Association hosted its first senior citizen prom recently at Quola Ballroom.
"The senior citizen prom was a night full of festivities, high energy and creating friendships that made the guests’ experience truly special," organizers said.
Approximately 35 seniors from the Valdosta area attended the red carpet event, said Azerlene Williams, assistant director.
The senior prom was a fundraiser for the renovation of the historical QULOA building, 400 S. Ashley St., organizers said. Monthly events will be held throughout the year to reach a $50,000 goal.
"The red carpet was rolled out for this elegant event," organizers said. "The event was decorated with black, gold and red centerpiece, tablecloths and red roses."
Activities included couple musical chairs, open dance floor, photo booth, door prizes sponsored by Azalea Financial Group, and a prom king and queen ceremony.
"The event was a success and everyone had a blast," organizers said.
"I love that we get the senior citizens out of their homes for a night of fun and socializing," said Erica Hill, event organizer.
The winner of the king and queen crowning was Terry and Drusilla Carter.
Sponsors: Azalea Bail Bonding, Godfrey Funeral Home, DJ Five-O and Azalea Financial Group. The event raised approximately $500, organizers said. QUOLA is still accepting donations for renovations. For additional information, call (229) 269-1297 or quolavld@gmail.com.
