Quitman man charged in fatal Tift County wreck

TIFTON — A Brooks County man faces charges for a deadly automobile accident Sept. 4 in Tift County, according to law enforcement reports.
At 10:43 a.m., a heavy-duty Freightliner truck was heading west on Tifton Eldorado Road while a second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was heading north on Ga. 7, according to a Georgia State Patrol accident report. The Freightliner failed to stop at the intersection of the two roads; its driver said he could not see the stop sign due to overhanging tree limbs, the report said.
The two vehicles collided, and the Camry struck a stop sign, according to the report.
The Camry’s driver, Jimmie Johnson, 64, of Adel, was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital but died, reports stated.
Gary Dennell Fountain, 42, of Quitman is charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree, according to Tift County Jail records.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
