Quitman man arrested after high-speed chase

VALDOSTA — A vehicle rammed a deputy's cruiser head on Tuesday during a high-speed chase, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
A Quitman man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
At 6:52 a.m., a woman stopped at a store on Madison Highway; when she got out of her car, a man who had been loitering at the store jumped in the vehicle and sped off, according a sheriff’s department statement.
Deputies pursued as the suspect headed south on Loch Laurel Road before he turned onto Ga. 376 and headed toward Clyattville, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect exceeded 100 miles per hour during the chase, the statement said.
At the intersection of Ga. 376 and Madison Highway, the suspect turned and rammed a pursuing deputy’s cruiser head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect jumped out of the car and ran, but was caught by deputies less than a minute later, the statement said.
Daniel Brown, 24, of Quitman is charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
