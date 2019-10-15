Quitman heats up Skillet Fest

QUITMAN – Nearing a decade old, the Skillet Festival returns to serve old-fashioned tradition.
The Quitman-Brooks County Chamber of Commerce sponsors the festival’s ninth year 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Brooks County Courthouse Lawn, 100 E. Screven St.
The Skillet Festival is a food fair, artisan craft show and vintage market, organizers said.
“We always strive to maintain the integrity of the festival through our vendor selection process and make it a unique and pleasurable experience for attendees as well as our vendors,” Katheryn Patrick, chamber executive director, said.
There will be a petting zoo, quilt show, games, dog show and performances from local dance group SweetE’s and live bands.
The gathering incorporates a talent show this year.
“Each year, we try to add a new element to the festival to make that year a little unique,” Patrick said. “Sometimes, that is an activity for the kids, other times it means adding something the entire community can enjoy.”
A staple in the festival is the skillet toss where competitors toss skillets to get them closest to a stake.
The activity has gained a Guinness World Record title for most skillets simultaneously tossed, organizers said.
Nikki Bradley, a festival founder, said in a previous interview the skillet toss originally had contestants seeing who could throw the skillet the farthest.
"That got super dangerous, so we started doing it for accuracy," Bradley said in a past interview. "We just wanted a quirky something that would draw people out. The first person to throw a skillet was Gov. (Nathan) Deal.”
Vendors are accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Patrick confirms there will be no Cast Iron 5K this year.
Pre-order for Skillet Festival T-shirts is $20.
Parking is available at First Baptist Church, 509 W. Screven St. Shuttle service will be provided.
The cast iron sponsors are the Next Era Energy and the Quitman-Brooks County Chamber of Commerce.
Brooks County, CNB and Presbyterian Homes of Georgia are stainless-steel sponsors.
Brooks County Schools Chuck Ramsey, Ameris Bank, L.S. Smith Photography and Lodge Cast Iron are titanium sponsors.
Brooks County Development Authority, Colony Bank, Crown Laundry, Lee and Pickles Drugs, Quitman Free Press, R.L. Cunningham and Sons, Starting Stitches, Patricks Farm, AKP Farms and Mystic Pools are copper sponsors.
Austin England and Associate, BTW Funeral Services, Holwell-Fletcher Insurance Agency, Joe and Mary Frank Wingate, Parrott and Mitchell, Potty Man Portables, Rowe Eye Care, Spencer Law Office and Johnny and Janie Jones are aluminum sponsors.
More information: skilletfest.com, (229) 263-4841 and qbccskilletfestival@gmail.com.
Skillet Festival Lineup:
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Patchwork Harvest Quilt Show
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fifth Day Farm Petting Zoo
9-9:30 a.m. Event Kick-Off
9:30-10:30 a.m. SweetE’s Dance Performance
10 a.m.-noon 99.5 Kix Country and Shotgun Charlie Walker
10:30-11:30 a.m. Children’s Frog Hop
11:30 a.m.-noon Dog Show
Noon-1 p.m. Patrick Road Band
Noon-1 p.m. Annual Skillet Toss
1-2 p.m. Talent Show
2-4 p.m. Patrick Road Band
