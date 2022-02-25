QUITMAN — An early-morning Thursday fire left two people dead in Quitman.
The Quitman Fire Department was called out to the 900 block of East Bartow Drive at 1:20 a.m., said Brooks County Coroner Joseph Leverett. The coroner’s office was called out around 4 a.m.
The fire totally destroyed the 82-year-old, 1,300-square-foot home, said a statement from the state Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety.
“First responders located two deceased victims upon extinguishing the fire,” said state Fire Commissioner John King. “The cause of this devastating fire is still under investigation at this time and our team is assisting the Quitman Police Department, Quitman Fire Department, and Brooks County Coroner’s Office in this matter.”
Leverett said the two bodies found were unidentified and have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s lab in Atlanta for autopsy and identification. “The cause of death is unclear,” he said.
These are the 23rd and 24th deaths from Georgia fires in 2022, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
