QUITMAN – Brooks County had its first report of a confirmed case of COVID-19 during the weekend.
Last week, Quitman City Council passed a resolution declaring a public health state of emergency within the city, "which will remain in force and effect until it is no longer declared a national public health emergency or City Council deems necessary," city officials said in a statement.
Resolution highlights include:
– Public Gatherings on City Property
"For the duration of the declared emergency, there shall be no public gatherings on any property owned or controlled by the city. To avoid confusion, the following definitions shall apply under this section: a 'public gathering' shall mean the organized gathering or assembly of 10 or more persons at a specific location
– Eating Establishments
"Restaurants and other eating and dining establishments where food is served must cease offering dine-in services but may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery, drive-through or take-out services."
– Closure of Certain Businesses
"Gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail salons and any other similar facility, must close and remain closed for the duration of this emergency."
– Gatherings
"All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people occurring outside of a household or living unit are prohibited."
– Curfew
"A curfew is imposed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. effective immediately. Residents, unless 'exempt individuals' as defined herein, shall remain in their homes or on their property during the curfew period. Exempt individuals include those individuals engaged in the provision of designated, essential services, persons seeking emergency medical services or hospital services and those persons assisting such persons; individuals traveling to and from their jobs with appropriate identification and persons traveling to medical facilities; and individuals engaged in the delivery of food, medicine, medical supplies and fueling."
A printed copy of the approved resolution can be picked up at City Hall or an electronic copy can be requested at: info@quitmanga.gov.
