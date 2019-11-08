QUITMAN — Quitman First United Methodist Church has an old-fashioned revival scheduled starting this weekend.
Bishop Richard Looney is the scheduled speaker for the three-day revival, according to church officials. Looney is the retired bishop of the United Methodist Church South Georgia Conference.
The revival is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11, 12, Quitman United Methodist Church, 501 E. Screven St. Special music is also planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.