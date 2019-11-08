QUITMAN — Quitman First United Methodist Church has an old-fashioned revival scheduled starting this weekend.

Bishop Richard Looney is the scheduled speaker for the three-day revival, according to church officials. Looney is the retired bishop of the United Methodist Church South Georgia Conference.

The revival is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11, 12, Quitman United Methodist Church, 501 E. Screven St. Special music is also planned.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you