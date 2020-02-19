Quilt of Valor: Valdosta World War II veteran honored

VALDOSTA — Owen Youles remembers exactly where he was on Dec. 16, 1944.
"I wasn't far from Frankfurt (Germany)," he said. "It was cold ... the first shells were landing close to where we were."
Youles, then a sergeant in the Army, was caught up in the opening of one of the greatest battles of World War II: The Battle of the Bulge.
Tuesday, the veteran was honored for his service by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which presented him with a memorial quilt during ceremonies at the law office of Sam Dennis.
Youles, now 96, was drafted into the Army in March 1943, getting his basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C.
"I spent four months in Miami trying to get into the Air Corps," he said. Until 1947, the organization now known as the Air Force was a part of the Army. "They sent me back to the infantry."
In December 1944, Germany was crumbling from the onslaught of U.S., British, Canadian and Free French forces in the west and Russia's rampaging Red Army in the east. Adolf Hitler tried a desperate gamble: scraping up the last of Germany's manpower reserves to hurl against the western front in a surprise attack in an effort to split Allied armies, giving Germany time to regroup and deal with the Russians. It was called the "Battle of the Bulge" because of the bulge the influx of German troops created in Allied lines.
Youles' job was to string telephone wires; field telephones were widely used in combat to connect command posts on the battlefront.
"I also carried a radio on my back at times," he said.
During the bitter European winter, many soldiers contracted frostbite. "They didn't have extra socks," he said.
Hitler's gamble failed. By Jan. 25, 1945, the Allies had crushed the Bulge, leaving Germany virtually defenseless as there were almost no reserve troops left to replace combat casualties. The German Reich surrendered unconditionally May 7, 1945.
After war's end in 1945, Youles worked on getting his medical doctorate, and spent 44 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist. He said he "felt very honored" to receive the quilt.
Youles wasn't the only World War II veteran on hand Tuesday. David Dennis, who fought with the Fifth Air Force in the Pacific, was at the ceremony Tuesday. He received his Quilt of Valor last year.
Dennis signed up Dec. 15, 1942, the last day during the war that enlistees could pick their own service.
He served in the 38th Bomb Group as an engineering and operations man. Among their duties were teaching new pilots how to use the Norden bombsight — an aiming device which could allegedly "put a bomb in a pickle barrel" from high altitude — and the Link trainer, an early ground-based flight training simulator.
Dennis and his comrades were on Okinawa, preparing for the invasion of Japan, when the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, followed by another A-bomb attack three days later, brought the war in the Pacific to a sudden end.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was created in 2003 with the intention of covering veterans of all wars with "comforting and healing Quilts of Valor," according to the group's website. Almost a quarter-million of the quilts have been awarded.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
