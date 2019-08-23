VALDOSTA — Five days. Five candidates for mayor.
Scott James Matheson filed on the last day of qualifying as mayor, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
He joins Kevin J. Bussey, David Sumner, J.D. Rice and Brooks D. Bivins who filed earlier in the week to qualify to run for mayor of Valdosta.
Matheson, Bussey, Sumner and Rice declared their intent to run for mayor months ago. Rice and Bivins ran for mayor four years ago. Sumner briefly served as mayor following the death of Mayor James H. Rainwater in the early 2000s.
Mayoral candidates seek the office that's been held by John Gayle for two terms. Gayle is not seeking reelection to a third term.
Friday, Aug. 23, was the last day to qualify for the Nov. 5 municipal elections.
Two more candidates qualified Friday to run for the Valdosta City Council at-large seat.
Adrian J. Rivers and Jeremy L. Stone filed for the at-large City Council seat. They will compete with incumbent Councilman Ben H. Norton and Edgar "Nicky" Tooley who filed earlier this week, according to the election board. Rivers, Stone and Tooley announced their intention to run months ago.
By Thursday, only one person — incumbent District 4 Councilwoman Anita Armstrong Scott — had filed to run in the Dasher races. On Friday, incumbent District 3 Councilman Bill Hatfield also filed, according to the election board. Neither one faces a challenger. An earlier article wrongly reported an at-large seat and the mayoral office were open in Dasher.
Deb Cox, Lowndes County elections supervisor, said elections will be cancelled in Dasher, Hahira and Remerton "if no one else qualifies during the write-in period — seven days after the close of qualifying."
In Hahira City Council District 2, incumbent Councilman Kenneth Davis and District 3 incumbent Councilman Patrick Warren filed earlier in the week. Neither one faces an opponent.
In Remerton, three candidates filed for three open seats. Incumbent Councilman Bill Wetherington and incumbent Councilman Steven Koffler filed earlier in the week for the two open at-large Remerton City Council seats. Incumbent Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph also filed earlier in the week, elections officials said. None of the Remerton candidates face opponents.
Other candidates who filed earlier in the week:
For Valdosta City Council District 1, incumbent Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody filed, according to the board of elections.
For Valdosta City Council District 5, incumbent Councilman Tim Carroll filed.
In Valdosta Board of Education District 1, incumbent board member Liz Shumphard filed.
In Valdosta Board of Education District 3, incumbent board member Warren “Sweet” Lee filed.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 5.
