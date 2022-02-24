VALDOSTA – Eight government positions across Lowndes County will be on the May 24 primary election ballot.
The Lowndes County Commission has three positions up for election: Commission Districts 2, 3 and 4. They are currently held by Scott Orenstein, Mark Wisenbaker and Demarcus Marshall respectively.
Districts 1, 2 and 3 are up for election in the Lowndes County Board of Education. The districts are currently held by Mike Davis, Eric Johnson and Brian Browning, who is also vice chairman, respectively.
Special elections will be held in the cities of Dasher and Lake Park to fill two unexpired terms.
In Dasher, City Council Post 3 is up for special election to fill the unexpired term of Bill Hatfield who is now mayor.
The position of Lake Park mayor is up for special election in Lake Park to fill the unexpired term of the late Keith Sandlin.
Qualifying fees must be paid by cash, money order or check, and must be paid between 9 a.m., March 7, and noon, March 11, to the Board of Elections.
Early voting will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 2-20, and includes 9 a.m.-4 p.m., both Saturdays, May 7 and May 14. All voters must be registered by April 25.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
