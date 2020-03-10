Pursuit leads to cocaine arrest

VALDOSTA — A brief pursuit led to an arrest on drug charges Monday, according to police.
At 10:05 p.m., officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" parked to the side of the road in the 500 block of Hudson Street with loud music playing, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
While speaking with the car's owner, officers saw narcotics in the vehicle, the statement said. Cocaine and objects used in narcotics sales were taken from the car, police said.
The car's owner resisted arrest and ran, but officers were able to catch him, the statement said,
Larry Hunter, 47, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of an officer, according to the police statement.
“Our department has received complaints about narcotics activity in this area. Officers have done an outstanding job in stepping up the concentrated patrols to help citizens take their community back,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is an editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
