VALDOSTA — Yogis know all about downward dog, but what about cats?
Michelle Sutherland of Sutherland Yoga Studio partnered with the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County to bring cat yoga to her studio Saturday.
“I’m a big believer you need to take your yoga off the mat,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland wanted to offer community service through yoga and bring awareness to pet adoptions. She even found calming cat music specifically for the class.
The class was capped at 15 attendees to avoid it being too chaotic. Sutherland hopes she will be able to continue to do the class as many were unable to get in due to how quickly the class booked up.
Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Director Emily Smith brought in four black cats for the class: Nala, Rambo, Panther and Midnight, all of which are adoptable through the society.
Those who signed up for the class payed a $10 fee and all proceeds go to the Humane Society for its emergency vetting fund.
As the class proceeded, the four cats sprinted around the room, occasionally stopping to lay on a mat, hindering some from completing poses, but no one really seemed to mind.
Smith said she hopes this will become a monthly event. Those wanting to keep up with the events can follow both Sutherland Yoga Studio and the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County on Facebook and Instagram.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.