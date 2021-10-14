VALDOSTA – Audiences won't need a golden ticket to see the Drama Kids Theatre production of "Willy Wonka" this weekend.
But for the children's theatrical troupe, the show marks a sweet return to the stage after nearly a two-year absence.
Valerie Gales, show director, and Ashley Beck, choreographer, said Drama Kids originally cast the show in March 2020. Within days after selecting the children to perform in the show, the COVID-19 pandemic closed down everything and kept Drama Kids from performing until 19 months later.
Drama Kids recast the show this past August, Gales said. Many of the approximately 30 children performing this weekend are not the same ones originally cast in 2020. They have been rehearsing at Bemiss Baptist Church, said Lu Baxa, who produces the show along with Maggie Smith.
Chris Litster plays Charlie Bucket and Sadie Mason plays Willy Wonka. They have both been in previous Drama Kids shows, adding they are excited to return to the Valdosta Performing Arts Center stage.
The production uses a "Jr." script – plays adapted specifically for young performers. "Willy Wonka," the play by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, is based on children author Roald Dahl's classic book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and includes songs from the beloved movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Songs include "The Candy Man" and "Pure Imagination."
The Drama Kids synopsis of the show boils it down to: "A world-famous reclusive candy man named Willy Wonka announces that he will offer the tour of a lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. Against all odds, an impoverished but sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket."
Charlie along with a spoiled child, a gluttonous child, a gum-chewing child and a TV-addicted child tour the factory with their parents and guardians. They meet Wonka and his Oompa Loompas.
"The children encounter marvelous sights and tastes along the way, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers and a chocolate river," according to the Drama Kids synopsis. "But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize."
THE CAST: Sadie Mason, Chris Litster, Tristan Thomas, Amelia Stern, Gunner Smith, Naomi Lindsay, Hudson Kinard, Ada Brown, Taylor DeLoach, Noah Devine, Baxa Campbell, Audrey Thompson, Royce Varney, Emmerson Shiver, Elle Shiver, Rebekah Lindsay, Lucas Stern, Anne Wardwell, Aubrey Gerrald, Brody Mowatt, Charlotte Foster, Evan Slone, Maelee Baltrus, Joey Bonura, Jacob Litster, Rollins Biddle, Gemma Bonura, Jeremy Litster, Reese Dorminey, Elizabeth Foster, Ellie Dorminey.
PRODUCTION, DIRECTION: Maggie Smith and Lu Baxa, producers; Valerie Gales, director; Ashley Brock, choreographer; Jessica Foster, music director.
Drama Kids Theatre presents "Willie Wonka Jr.," 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St. Tickets: $12. More information: Visit www.dramakidsvaldosta.com. Masks are optional for audiences.
