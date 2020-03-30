PART II
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second part of the Pulse of the Voters series. The first part looked at responses from people across the country. This section visits with people living in South Georgia. The majority of interview occurred prior to current measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
VALDOSTA – Obama.
That word is synonymous with Joe Biden for most people interviewed.
The former vice president under President Barack Obama has touted his accomplishments during those two terms frequently on the campaign trail and in primary debates.
Such a message has resonated with Democrats, such as Dante Flowers, interviewed by the The Valdosta Daily Times.
“Biden, I think he’s the closest thing to Obama,” he said. “I think he’s the safe route for right now.”
The Valdosta Daily Times interviewed local residents about their thoughts on the the 2020 presidential primaries and election and the failed impeachment attempt of President Donald Trump by congressional Democrats.
Fellow Democrat Adrian Rivers noticed the Obama-centric platforms of the Biden campaign but said he wants to see a more separate personality from the candidate.
“I think a lot of the issues that people have with Biden is that he’s saying the same thing. He has to make his own stance. He can’t ride, what people suggest, Obama’s coat tail in some way,” Rivers said. “For black people, you have to remember that Obama was history and Biden was a part of that history and so people just remember him from that.”
Flowers, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, voiced a pragmatic view of needing to beat Trump, and his vote will go to Biden.
“Now do I agree with everything, no, I don’t; however, I think that his policies will be fine. I need to research more on his taxes and see what he’s going to do on his taxes. A lot of times, people can say a certain thing but will it really come to fruition,” Flowers said. “I would back Biden.”
He pointed to Biden’s riding a wave of momentum after receiving a host of endorsements.
Rivers, a 34-year-old working in community and children’s advocacy, said Biden has positives but added that pragmatism should not eschew strong policies.
“There’s some things I like about Biden. There’s some things I like about (Democratic candidate Bernie) Sanders,” Rivers said. “But for the primaries, I know the focus is to get Trump out, but the thing that bothers me is, OK, yeah, we want to do that but we also really make sure that you have the issues and that you have a plan.”
Reaching out across the aisle was a big topic of discussion between the interviews. Rivers said he wanted a Democratic candidate who can break party lines and work with the GOP.
“I’m really for the candidate that is relatable, that’s really relatable, not just understands one side of the country but a person that can be a bridge; not a person that cannot work with the Republican Party but a person ... (who) can really mend our community back together, mend our country back together,” Rivers said. “I feel like we’re so divided.”
That negative view on the current division in politics was shared by Russ Goodman, a Republican and blueberry farmer from Homerville.
“You’ve just got the political parties sitting there and they’re fighting one another, clawing each other’s eyes out, and the work isn’t getting done for the American people,” he said. "I don’t think that’s why the American people send folks to Washington. To get up there and just fight one another.”
When asked about Trump’s reelection chances, Rivers would not provide a concrete answer but said it would be a difficult task to defeat the president.
“That’s a hard question for me to answer simply because there are so many people that love Trump. There are so many people that really believe that he’s making America great and I think it’s going to be a fight,” he said. “After the primaries, it’s really going to be a fight, a true fight.”
Flowers compared the chances of a Trump reelection to a coin-flip, with Trump having slightly better odds to remain in the White House.
“I do believe that if Trump does get a second term,” Flowers said. “I think our folks need to be on the Senate, keeping the House and really focusing on the Senate.”
He said he saw partisan divide spilling into Trump’s impeachment, noting the president's acquittal was not surprising.
Treva Gear, an educator at Lowndes High School and Democrat, views the impeachment saga more through the lens of trusting elected officials to do their jobs. Whether she agreed with the impeachment process or not, Gear, 42, emphasized she trusted legislators to make the right decision.
“With (former President Bill) Clinton’s case in terms of the Senate also didn’t feel like there was just cause to drive it forth," she said. “... That was the process, so I have to trust the process. And that will have to be on their conscience if they had evidence or knew and did not do what they should have done.”
Both Gear and Goodman are running to represent District 8 in the Georgia State Senate, following state Sen. Ellis Black announcing his retirement.
With the 2020 election coming in November, Goodman, 42, said he prefers to let Americans vote on Trump instead of going through impeachment.
“Well, I don’t think that the House should have pursued that,” he said. “In eight months from when that was going on, the American people are going to have their own chance to impeach the president.”
Goodman viewed Trump’s impeachment through the prism of precedence. With the House of Representatives and Senate flipping, he viewed a dangerous precedent being set by representatives impeaching presidents once the opposing party takes over the House.
“I don’t think the House-led effort was a good thing for our democracy. I don’t think that the effort that Newt Gingrich frankly led was good for our democracy, and I am glad that the Senate voted to acquit him,” he said. “I’m actually glad that during the Clinton and the Trump impeachment proceedings, I’m glad that the Senate voted to acquit both of those presidents because I think that’s what the best thing was for our democracy.”
Ultimately, Gear viewed impeachment as old news and said the focus should be on COVID-19 as it spreads throughout the nation.
“It doesn’t matter. The bigger issue right now is what do we do about the coronavirus? So, what is President Trump doing about coronavirus?” she said. “I think he’s taking action to make sure we take care of people and make sure there’s a national emergency that was declared.”
