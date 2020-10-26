VALDOSTA — It’s going to be a strange, strange election.
When America goes to the polls Nov. 3, it will be in the middle of a deadly pandemic; the incumbent presidential candidate has himself been a COVID-19 sufferer; arguments are raging over the use of mail-in ballots and accusations of foreign meddling in the vote.
Against a backdrop of chaos and uncertainty, the staff of The Valdosta Daily Times reached out to ask a sampling of voters what their plans are for the November vote.
BLAZE the ballot
Jalen Smith, 19, is a Valdosta State University student pursuing a bachelor of science in education in secondary education and a bachelor of arts in history.
He is also a student assistant at the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion and has been working to “BLAZE the ballot” on VSU's campus. Smith has been able to talk with his peers and he said he's noticed many have changed their minds on voting in recent months. His grandmother led a civically active life, which Smith believes is the foundation of his current political passions.
“I had the pleasure of having conversations with students and they have changed how they felt about voting," he said. "They are seeing the civil unrest and know they have to rise to the occasion.”
This presidential election, Smith is looking forward to casting his vote for the first time.
“I'm glad I'm able to cast my ballot. It's very important to be aware of the times.”
Smith added he feels his vote matters in shaping his personal future; making decisions now that will impact him down the line when he starts a family and enters the workforce.
Smith and Sandra Y.G. Jones, director of student diversity and inclusion, are out to change voting culture on the VSU campus, not only for the presidential election, but all elections.
“Your civic duty doesn't end at the presidential election,” Jones said.
Jones referred to BLAZE as “an effort to resurrect that civic understanding, civic duty, responsibility and voting processes.” She said she hopes students will understand their vote is their voice and a powerful one.
“If it didn't count, there wouldn't be such a push to silence your voice,” Jones said.
Education a priority
Laneka Allen, 45, is a Democrat African-American woman and a schoolteacher who has lived in Valdosta for nine years. Her considerations during an election year include education, job security, access to “decent paying jobs” that pay “a living wage and police brutality."
“As a certified teacher, there are a lot of concerns I have as far as the money that’s spent on education, the pay that the teachers get, the resources that we’re allowed to spend money on to use in the classroom and how it is spent – how it is allocated – what determines who gets what and how much we will get,” she said.
She wants teachers to be included more in decisions relating to education.
On the subject of police brutality, Allen said protests are being ignored: “Nothing’s really being done.
“Put some people in place that can enforce better civil rights laws. Put some opportunities in place so that minorities can be heard out and taken seriously.”
Referring to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in a botched police raid in Louisville, Ky., and a district attorney who may be influenced by outside sources, she said she wants elected officials to be more transparent and listen to Black and brown people.
“Apparently there is a crisis. That’s what all the protesting is for. That’s what all the ruckus is for," Allen said. "There is a crisis that is a problem. … If someone in power can just do one thing at a time, one step at a time, to make that change … that’s a step in the right direction.”
Regarding the pandemic, Allen wants laws in place that “go along with the new normal because it will be a while before we go back to normal.” She said mask mandates are in place but aren’t being enforced and aren’t being abided by.
In the presidential race, Allen plans to vote for Democrat candidate Joe Biden, saying he has the experience, which intimidates President Donald Trump.
“I think Joe Biden’s life experience has made him a more humane leader as far as being a little more concerned about the people,” she said. “It makes him more people-oriented, more relatable, just some of the things that he’s gone through and some of the struggles that he’s had. I think that has taught him to be a little bit more concerned about society and just more humane in his thinking.”
Allen supports Treva Gear in her run for the Senate.
“I’m in support of any educator that’s trying to reach out to the community and trying to do better – anyone that’s coming from that experience, has close ties to the community and has worked with the children and the parents in some way.”
‘Democrats are the devil’
Sam Patel made it clear who he is voting for in the November presidential elections.
“Republican all the way,” he said.
Patel, owner of the A&M convenience store on Bemiss Road across from Moody Air Force Base, is supporting Donald Trump this year.
“Democrats are the devil,” he said. “They don’t care about the American people. They are trying to make this a socialist economy.”
Patel said he believes Trump has been harassed whenever he “tries to do good for the American people.”
He also praised Trump for building up the military. Because Patel’s store sits directly across from an Air Force base, Trump’s work for the military has indirectly helped his store, he said.
“(Trump) doesn’t make any money,” Patel said. “All of his paycheck goes to charities.”
‘Biden has my vote, period’
Dante Flowers, 35, is a Democratic African-American man, an entrepreneur and Valdosta native.
“I feel pretty good about Biden representing us and potentially being the next President of the United States. Personally, I think it’s an upgrade from what we have right now,” he said.
“I think that Joe Biden with the experience that he has, that’s definitely a plus. His running mate, Kamala Harris, that was a very good choice to make. Me, personally, she’s extremely smart and she has a pretty good record. … We’re in a good position.”
Flowers said he kept an open mind during the nomination process among all of the Democratic candidates.
He said Trump has changed politics – it is no longer about policies or what a candidate “brings to the table.” He wanted to hear more about Biden’s policies during the first debate but said Biden kept getting interrupted.
“Biden has my vote, period, but I would like to hear him articulate what he wants to do for the American people,” Flowers said.
He wants to hear what Biden has to say about health care, global warming and racial tension. He also said Trump refusing to denounce white supremacy was “a big issue.”
Regarding the pandemic, Flowers wants the next president to “rollback” and put some laws and policies in place to ensure people’s safety; he doesn’t believe another shutdown is needed.
“There are some things that need to be done that should’ve been done a long time ago to make people safe. … Let’s try to harness this thing and get these numbers down.”
He said mandating masks would help with COVID-19 and that coming up with a vaccine is necessary.
Flowers wants the next president to be honest with Americans and have integrity.
He believes Georgia would be in a better shape with COVID-19 if Gov. Brian Kemp had shut the state for a couple of weeks immediately after the pandemic started.
Police need to be paid more but also need to be vetted with extensive background checks “because you’re dealing with people’s lives,” Flowers said.
He agrees with the idea of taking money from police and putting it toward social issues such as mental health and homelessness.
“Defunding the police, that doesn’t mean destroying the police. … You put money where it needs to be. That makes the police officer’s job a little easier.”
Flowers said he still needed to research Democratic candidates for local elections but knows he won’t vote Republican “because they are aligned with Donald Trump … I can’t trust any kind of Republican candidate to do the right thing.” He urged people to get out and vote.
Republicans ‘lost their minds’
John Morgan was flipping through books on politics at a bookstore when asked who he was voting for in November.
“Democrats all the way,” he said.
Morgan, who arrived in Valdosta recently from Charlotte, N.C., said he has traditionally been an independent voter who has cast ballots for Republicans as much as for Democrats.
“I don’t know what’s going on in the Republican party,” he said. “They’ve lost their minds.”
Morgan said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden doesn’t want to be an authoritarian leader.
He doesn’t like the way Trump has conducted himself with Russian officials.
“I’ve never been so ashamed of our country as when Trump was at Helsinki,” he said, referring to a 2018 summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. At this summit, Trump made remarks about the “foolishness and stupidity” of the U.S. and denounced an investigation into claims Russia tried to meddle with the 2016 U.S. elections.
“(Trump and Putin) were alone for almost two hours with no interpreter,” Morgan said.
“Trump’s a narcissist,” Morgan said. “Everyone knows the man doesn’t have much good to say.”
