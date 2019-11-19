PART II
VALDOSTA — Does Lowndes County think President Donald Trump should be impeached?
To look at the numbers, that question is too close to call. A couple weeks ago, an online poll on that very topic on The Valdosta Daily Times' website was neck-and-neck — 750 for "no" and 734 for "yes." Briefly, the "yes" votes were ahead. A week later, the "no" votes were a few hundred ahead of the "yes" votes.
The Valdosta Daily Times and sister CNHI newspapers across the nation have periodically taken the "Pulse of the Voter." We reached out to voters in Lowndes County and spoke with Republicans, Democrats, liberals, conservatives and centrists to see where they stand on issues involving the national government, including the congressional impeachment inquiry.
We asked them about the current administration: its successes and failures. We asked them about their most important issues to get a better understanding where they and, hopefully, the public stand.
Here is a look at some of these conversations.
Paul Ransom
Paul Ransom, 85, African-American, Democrat, living in Valdosta for 10 years, retired Air Force and retired from California Department of Corrections
On Trump and proposed impeachment
“I hate to see him impeached because that don’t look good for the country. … I’m thinking of how we look to all the countries.
“I was in the service for almost 22 years and I’ve been to other countries, and in my experience, I see how people feel about America; how they view us. The way we are, we don’t see anything wrong with us, we just (think) we’re the greatest country in the world but when you see how other countries view us, it gives you a different perspective.”
Trump and money
“When it comes to money, it’s hard to beat him and what it takes to run a country is bunches and bunches of money. … It feels like other countries are just using us and probably some are.
“One of the only things that I do like about him is the fact he knows how to make the money and that’s what counts. Everything that we need, that’s what it’s going to take to get it.”
Ransom said Trump went from business to being elected with no experience other than knowing how to make money.
“That’s not what it’s all about but that's what it takes to survive on this planet. You’ve got to have the money and he’s good at that. There’s no way in the world I can take that from him.”
On 2020 Election
Ransom says the impeachment inquiry and hearings may help Trump get reelected
“I didn’t think he would be elected. Number one, he’s not military. He’s not a politician. He is a true businessman. I didn’t think he would ever get elected, but I look around and see well, Ronald Reagan wasn’t a politician, wasn’t a military man and he got elected. But as far as I know, everybody else who made it to the presidency, they were in politics.
“The only thing that’s been on my mind and my heart for years and years is reparation. I would like to see that addressed.”
On reparations
Ransom said reparations should be for anyone who has been mistreated, not just African-Americans.
“It doesn’t make sense to (Mitch McConnell) to pay for a mistake that was made 150 years ago.”
Ransom said he wants the next president to “do something to ease that burden.”
He said 51 percent of the Valdosta population is African-American.
“Reparations to me means that 51 percent of the leadership, the top echelons in power, should be African-American.”
Who he supports
Ransom said he favors Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for president and vice president but it doesn’t matter who gets what position. He also supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“It seems like (Harris) has fallen a little bit in the polls.”
Ransom said he relates closely to Sanders.
“If this country elected Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, that team would put this country in outer space. That would be one combination for this country for me,” he said.
On Sanders and Warren: “I like the causes they represent. I like how they feel about the way they feel about things, the way they come across in media. If they’re able to do the things that they say, if they’re able to bring into action the way that they feel. … If they think and make those things happen, this would be one of the most beautiful places in the world."
On Sanders: “He believes in fairness for everybody, not just a certain group. He’s opposed to one person having so much money and there’s so many people who don’t have anything. He would like to see that diminished and I would too.”
Matthew Banks
Matthew Banks, 20, a junior at Valdosta State University, majoring in political science with focus in public law and minoring in Middle Eastern studies, native of Sylvester, vice chairman of the issues committee for the Young Democrats of Georgia, plans to attend law school, white male.
On 2020 Election
Banks feels the main issues concerning election are health care and college affordability and debt.
On health care
“We’ve watched Republicans for years not back down from their ambitious policy … I think it’s time for us to embrace that same sort of path, especially when it comes to health care. I support a single-payer system. I think it’s time. I think the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, was a good step but I think it’s especially time to move forward to that.”
On a single-payer health system: “The United States is really the only industrialized country in the world that doesn’t really have a national health-care system. We kind of leave it up to people and the Affordable Care Act to change that. … People still get taken advantage of by big pharmaceutical companies and medical companies. People can’t afford their own medicines that keep them alive like insulin. The single-payer system, you don’t have that. Single-payer system, you should be guaranteed health care as a right just by virtue of you being an American. I don’t think that’s a radical thing to say. … One of the last things (John McCain) did was save the Affordable Care Act right before he died.”
Banks said he doesn’t feel Trump supports these concerns.
“One of the first things the Trump administration did was … tried to gut the Affordable Care Act almost as soon as he was elected.”
On college affordability
“There’s a lot of college students like me around this country that are going to graduate with a lot of debt and that cripples people for an entire generation. They can’t buy houses, they can’t buy cars; they can’t really start their lives until they get rid of that debt; well, they start their lives with that debt and they’re not as prosperous as they could be without it.
“I think the first step to being supported is having a secretary of education that believes in public education.”
The environment
Banks said he cares about environmental issues regarding the election.
“We don’t have much time before we reach a tipping point where we can’t go back and reverse the effects of the global warming and climate change as we’re seeing now. We’re seeing it being affected right here with stronger storms, more severe weather patterns. We’re close to the point where we can’t go back and this administration just seems to not care and it’s truly something that’s going to affect everyone. It’s the one thing probably that I’d say doesn’t discriminate unless you have massive amounts of wealth and you can move your family to a place where it’s not affected.”
On Trump and impeachment
Banks said he believes the impeachment inquiry is “warranted.”
“Corruption in plain sight is still corruption. Breaking the law in the public eye is still breaking the law. … I think if you stop here, and you don’t let someone be held accountable, what’s to stop someone else from the future from doing something even worse. … He abused his own power and we can’t let that go unaccounted for. Not only that, if he is impeached or removed, my party doesn’t win. We still have to deal with Republican President Mike Pence. I think in terms of the better ... of our democracy and everything that we believe in, we have to hold him accountable.”
He said it will be an “uphill climb” for Trump to get releected.
On Republicans withdrawing support: “Unfortunately, as Republicans, it doesn’t seem to matter for his base. It doesn’t seem to matter for that solid 40 percent of the electorate that seems to stick with him for that unwavering support no matter what, and those are the people that got him elected.
“When I look at someone like Trump as a Republican, I don’t think Trump has any clue what’s going on, and the same for Mitch McConnell and every other person that’s enabled Trump.”
Banks said he is looking for the next president to be honest.
“I know those two terms — honesty and politics — don’t normally intertwine very well, but there’s been a severe lack of moral conscience by the current administration, by the party in power in the Senate. First and foremost, I’m looking for honesty, someone who can be accountable. Someone who isn’t afraid to go after those big, bold ideas.”
He mentioned that Elizabeth Warren said during a debate she “doesn’t know why anyone runs for president if they’re going to talk about what they couldn’t and shouldn’t do versus what we can and would do.”
Banks supports Warren at the moment.
“One of the first things she had that really spoke to me was her student debt plan and her support of public education and her plans to revitalize public education. I think those are two very important things and I think it’s a very important place for any candidate to start.”
Billy Griffith
Billy Griffith, 50, is part owner of Salon at Greystone.
“I vote Republican and I am for Donald Trump and I am against Congress and all the trash and all the impeachment process they're doing to our president. He's been one of the best I feel for the economy. He's not a politician, he's a businessman and that's what this country needed. Even if they had a promising candidate on the Democrat side, the way they are acting and doing is just proving to people that they are really trying to stop him from doing something and uncovering something. A lot of the Congress has been in there too long and I feel it's time they need to get out because they control the country and they've had presidents in the past that they've controlled and now they can't control him. That's what I really feel.”
Issues that matter to him:
“The economy for one; someone that is in there and keeps the small business people in mind, and I think we could use a good dose of morals because they've gone to pot. I believe people can choose their own way and do their own thing but I think the government has been too controlled in our personal lives and I believe Donald Trump made a decision that has given that power back to us as citizens and to me it's boosting morale and people are coming together.”
On whether he votes conservative or liberal:
“I vote for the one I feel is the right person for the job. I don't vote on gender or race. I'm somewhat in the middle depending on who's doing what for the most important reasons.”
Donna Thomas
Donna Thomas, 46, is a homemaker.
“I am a Christian conservative. I vote along conservative points but that doesn't mean that everything the current or previous presidents do I'm 100 percent in agreement with. For instance, I don't like the things President Trump says or does sometimes when he gets on Twitter. I understand he's the president but I understand he's not a career politician so sometimes I wish he would understand that that mantle or that title means that he should conduct himself in a way that reminds himself that there's more to that title than firing off a tweet when he's angry. I'm a Trump supporter … as far as not agreeing with abortion or not voting along specific Democrat lines but I don't support everything President Trump does.
On reelecting Trump
“I would vote for him (Trump) again simply because I don't feel there's anyone qualified to run against him that has the same political views or Christian values as I do.”
Issues that matter to her
“The biggest issues for me is I do not agree with abortion. I still-birthed a child when I was six-and-a-half months pregnant and I held my son's broken body in my arms and that is something that as a mom you'll ever get that image out of your head. So when I hear people say that it's just a mass of tissue and a clump of cells, that is so not true. For me, I couldn't imagine, especially late-term abortion, being OK. I'm not judging any woman who would do it but I know that damage it did on my psychological bearing holding my child so I couldn't imagine when some of these young girls are not well informed and go in thinking one thing and as a parent and as a mother you know it's something a little bit different.”
Impeachment
“I have a son who served in Syria in Allepo when that all broke down and my son was injured and had to be life-flighted out of there. My child was willing to risk his life for the defense of his country. Having said that, there is not enough evidence in my opinion that what the accusations and what the transcripts that have been released are not matching up. If my family is military and they’re willing to defend their country and their president, if you're going to bring allegations of conduct that is less becoming, I want to see concrete proof, not an alleged or vague idea.”
Trish Frost
Trish Frost, 40 plus, is a cosmetologist.
“I won't be voting in the election I'm sure. I feel like whatever is going to happen will happen. That politics is just an illusion; they are letting you think you're doing something but there's nothing you're doing that is really going to change it. I feel like it's already set in motion what's going to happen and that all the bickering and arguing is just a distraction from what they're really doing behind the scenes."
On political titles
“I wouldn't describe myself any way; I just try to vote the smart way. Right now, I wouldn't be voting because I don't see anyone I would vote for. I think there's some good things that happened but the majority I don't support because I feel like we have a lot more tension, racism and bickering amongst friends and family. I don't agree with his (Trump's) views on things pretty much."
On news media
“I feel like there's so much news media going in every direction and then you have the Internet and people can say whatever they want to say regardless if it's true or not. More people are reading stuff that's not true then they get all riled out and start thinking it's true and then get argumentative about things they don't know anything about.”
On trust
“I feel like I can't trust anybody. My local friends pretty much think the same way I do, I think. We don't really talk about politics too much because we try to keep it happy and not argumentative with each other. Everyone can have their own view and why does it matter if you say you voted one way and I voted another?”
Jason Smith
Jason Smith, 27, is white, a Valdosta State University graduate student and former newspaper reporter.
What is your political belief?
“I guess most people who identify me as left-leaning Democrat, but I actually don’t stem from a Democratic root mentally. I grew up in a conservative Christian household, and then eventually, started to lean libertarian. By going libertarian, I started to kind of do the thing libertarians do by saying, ‘what’s government’s role in my individual life?’
"I determined most of the things as a conservative socially I was like, ‘Hey, why are we allowing the government to control those things?’ And then I came to the conclusion that the government should stay out of the individual lives of people as much as possible, which makes me socially left. I believe that for abortion and many other hot topic issues that the role of government is to leave it up to the individual, rather than having the government come in and make a sweeping mandate. Which has made me more left-leaning than most people.
“Fiscally, I started out on the conservative side of things. I was a conservative and I viewed it as, you know, we should try to get the government out of the pocketbooks of people, and if we give people money, they’ll do better by not taxing them as much. Then, as I kind of looked at economics, I realized that trickle-down economics, or Reagan economics, doesn’t really work and that corporate profits have continued while wages have stagnated, particularly after the great recession of 2008-2009. I started to look at and say, maybe the government’s not doing it well and we need more guidance and restrictions on them, particularly by the IRS or other non-partisan entities going in there to audit the government and the military and make sure they are being responsible with the money they’re getting.
"But more than anything, that the tax breaks that we’re giving to the rich, like the Bush tax cuts or the tax cuts we’re giving to large corporations, aren’t benefitting the common person. That’s not trickling down like it’s supposed to. So, that’s kind of shifted me to left-leaning politics where I still believe the government should be fiscally responsible, but maybe the way we use the tax system currently to give breaks to corporations and the upper echelon of society isn’t working for the community as a whole.”
What do you think of the impeachment inquiry?
“As far as my political beliefs in the impeachment inquiry, I don’t really have any. It doesn’t affect my political beliefs directly. I keep abreast of what’s happening. If people feel like there’s a need for impeachment – the process – then I think it should be done. I think that’s owed to the American people.
"As far as what I think about the inquiry in general, personally, I’m not against it. If there is suspected wrongdoing, then it should be looked into, and I would say that about any governmental entity or person. We as the American people have the right to transparency and to know what’s happening.
“If we hold the vote on Thursday and it gets passed and moves to the Senate. Ultimately, it’ll be up to Mitch McConnell to set those rules to make sure it gets done with those 67 votes to actually impeach him. I don’t think we’ll get those. I just don’t think that’s going to happen with the Republican-led Senate unless something truly damning or egregious comes out of the investigation.”
Does the impeachment inquiry affect how you will vote in the 2020 election?
“As far as affecting my vote (in the 2020 election), most likely not. I’m about 100% sure I won’t vote for Trump or Pence in the next election.”
Dave Stone
Dave Stone, 42, is owner of Southern Ocean Sports.
What do you think of the current impeachment inquiry into Trump?
“I think it’s a witch hunt personally. If there was actually something there, it would’ve been done a lot quicker. They’ve been trying to get rid of him the whole time. It’s one thing to the next to the next. You know it’s kind of crazy that Obama is actually the voice of reason in that party. Where he was the far left and has come back to the middle which is a little strange.”
How would you define your personal politics?
“I’m definitely not a liberal. I wouldn’t say that I’m 100% a conservative either. I wouldn’t say Republican or Democrat. I would say somewhere in the middle. If there was a common sense party, that’s where I would be more than anything. This whole people trying to say that ‘if you like Trump, you’re a racist; if you don’t like Trump, you’re whatever’ I don’t think that’s 100% right. One of my best friends in the world is a Trump hater, and I like Trump. But we’re friends and we’re going to be friends. It’s just politics, man.
"At the end of the day, when you wake up in the morning, whatever they do in Washington, D.C., is not going to affect Valdosta, Ga., today. I mean it’s going to have it’s effects later maybe down road if someone doesn’t change it, but they’re trying to drive us apart when we should be coming together as a community. The whole hate speech and all that – I don’t see it. All I see is that my business is the best it’s been since 2007 this year.
"I see that the economy is on the rise. I see that my stocks are doing good. I see my portfolio is way better than it's ever been. So, if everything he’s doing is so bad, then why are more people buying stuff? Why are more people out? Why are more people being people they were prior to 2008 and I would say almost 2001 when the Trade Towers came down?
"This business I had was booming in the 90s. After the Trade Towers, everyone got a little, you know, got a little scared of things and from 2009 to 2012 were the worst years we’ve ever had around here. I had to take another job just to keep the door open.
"So, how would I describe myself? Common sense. Common sense, man. If it’s smart, let’s do it, but if they spent more time not hating each other and working on a compromise, then I think it would be a better environment. … I’ve got a friend from high school who’s in the Georgia legislature, and he’s taking a common sense approach. It’s not follow the party line. It’s follow your brain.”
Does the current impeachment inquiry affect how you will vote?
“No, not at all. If Donald Trump runs again, I will vote for Donald Trump again simply because from a business perspective, unless they can present something to me that’s going to be a better option. Right now, I’ve watched the Democratic debates. There’s not a better option there.”
Jacob A. Alward
Jacob A. Alward, 21, is president of College Democrats at Valdosta State University.
On the impeachment proceedings
“This impeachment was something that was a long time coming. … There were so many shady acts in the Trump administration over the past three years.
“The biggest (shady act) was the Ukraine campaign, when Trump claimed to be above the law and said that because of his position as president he could grope women, which I find to be appalling.”
Other acts Alward didn’t approve of include Trump’s push for his “oh, so precious wall” with Mexico and attempts to ban transexuals from the military, “a violation of civil rights.”
“I support the impeachment drive,” he said. “It is necessary for our democracy to address and investigate these possible crimes.”
The partisan House vote to set ground rules for the impeachment process “did not surprise me at all,” he said. “I had hoped more congressmen on the right, more conservatives, would have supported the measure.”
Not addressing the impeachment issues “would do more damage to the country,” he said.
Who he supports
Alward said whether or not the inquiry affects who he votes for depends on its outcome and how it unfolds.
Right now, his support would go to Elizabeth Warren “because of her economic policy … She has the authority to lead the country.”
This Pulse of the Voter article was compiled by Amanda Usher, Desiree Carver, Chris Herbert and Terry Richards.
