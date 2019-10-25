Publix offers veterans discount

VALDOSTA – Publix, the Southeastern supermarket chain known for its customer service, offers veterans, active military personnel and their families a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day.
The offer is valid for in-store purchases only, store representatives said. Excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside or online payments. Customer is responsible for all applicable taxes, store representatives said.
At purchase, discount will be valid with proof of veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document or a driver’s license with veteran designation.
For more details, visit: https://ww4.publix.com/pages/discount
