Publix donates $50,000 to Second Harvest

VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia received a substantial donation from Publix Charities to help serve the South Georgia region.
Ken Wilson, Publix district manager, presented Frank Richards, chief executive officer of Second Harvest of South Georgia, with a check for $50,000.
September is Hunger Action Month and Publix Charities is donating to a number of organizations help fight hunger, according to representatives of the grocery store chain.
“A donation like this in a rural community is a game changer,” Richards said. “If we did not have companies like Publix that came in and provided we could not do the job that we do everyday.”
Second Harvest of South Georgia plans to use the funds donated to purchase a 53-foot refrigerated trailer.
The trailer will hold approximately 33,000 meals and be used to collect food donations, deliver to food giveaways, local agencies, organizations and point of distribution or pods on weekends across South Georgia.
The donation from Publix Charities comes as a relief to Second Harvest as the organization has had to rent trucks since the substantial change in distribution across the region, food bank representatives said.
Second Harvest serves 26 counties in South Georgia, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has suffered the temporary and permanent closing of their network of nearly 300 nonprofits.
“It allowed us to continue doing the services that we do everyday," Richards said, "but donations like this help us accelerate and get more food out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.