VALDOSTA – Parents and students toured the new STEM building during an open house.
The structure houses 14 classrooms and a large science lab in a spacious and airy structure, school officials said.
The science lab is fully equipped and can accommodate about 60 students, or a retracting divider can be used to create two separate lab spaces. The lab is available to all VMS students and staff.
"They are excited about the possibilities this new structure will afford," school officials said.
VMS STEM Academy's official dedication and ribbon cutting will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The public is invited to attend, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.