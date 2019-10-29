Public transit fuels forum

VALDOSTA — Lack of public transit took main stage at the final mayoral debate.
J.D. Rice, the candidate who has most advocated for a public transit system, tussled with Kevin Bussey and David Sumner over potential costs and how the struggling local economy could be affected by such a large program.
Valdosta State University students made up the majority of the mayoral forum crowd.
Billed as “One Voice. One Message,” the forum was held Monday evening in the VSU University Center Magnolia Room.
Hosted by the VSU Sociology and Anthropology Club and the VSU chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, candidates for mayor and Valdosta City Council at-large seats debated and fielded questions from students in the audience.
More than 100 students attended the debate to learn more about local politics.
Promoting student awareness of local politics and addressing young voter apathy were the purposes of hosting a debate at VSU, said David Jonathan Davis, president of the VSU Sociology and Anthropology Club and host of the debate.
Topics included policing and gun violence, entertainment options for young residents, public transit, competitively paying jobs, decriminalization of marijuana and more.
Of the mayoral candidates, only Bussey, Rice and Sumner participated, while Brooks Bivins and Scott James Matheson did not.
Debate topics and candidate responses addressed numerous issues.
Question about how to enhance the social life of VSU students and young people:
Sumner: He wants to build a performing arts center for concerts and other shows. He noted job growth needs to increase for added wealth to be spent.
Bussey: Leadership has been at fault for lack of growth, he said. He said he wants to put a committee together of everyone in the community, including VSU students, to have “Starbucks conversations.” Let these different voices be heard, Bussey said.
Rice: “There is no entertainment in Valdosta.” He said the city needs to be proactive to enhance the city. “I don’t blame you going to Atlanta, going to the beach, or whatever you be doing. ... There’s nothing to do here,” Rice said. “(Students) want to do more than just study.”
Question about public transit:
Bussey: He said installing a public transit system will not be easy. It will take years, he said, adding it’s a myth a mayor can fix every problem, but needs all seven seats from the city council. “Your bills will increase, but your money will be the same.”
Rice: “I believe in public transit.” House Bill 448 will help with increasing hotel/motel taxes. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We just have to get the wheel moving in Valdosta.”
Sumner: He said there are 2.2 cars per household in Valdosta. Said that public transit is too expensive and will hinder job growth. After a few years of job growth, then public transit could become a more viable option.
Bussey in rebuttal: Public transit will not be paid for through HB448. It will be a bus system that goes from downtown to Wild Adventures, for example.
Rice: Valdosta residents have been promised public transit for 16 years. Elected officials keep kicking the can down the road. Named a list of cities such as Athens, Columbus, Macon and more having public transit then wryly said, “tell me when to stop.”
Sumner: The cost is too much. Warned of politicians telling people public transit won’t cost them. Talked about the stigma of riding the bus in transit studies. “I’m not going to sit here and pander to you and say I’m going to build a public transit system from the hotel/motel tax.”
Question about VSU students leaving Valdosta due to poor-paying jobs:
Sumner: He emphasized his platform of growing jobs and bringing high-paying jobs to the community. Mentioned metrics as a way to help grow more jobs.
Bussey: He said improvements to infrastructure will help job growth.
Rice: He said setting up paid internship programs for VSU around the city such as the business college can lead to increased interest in businesses around the community and would develop more jobs.
For Sumner, does he believe in emphasizing downtown?
Sumner: Yes, and he wants to incorporate VSU into downtown like other cities, citing University if Georgia and Athens, Savannah College of Art and Design and Savannah and Mercer and Macon.
Question about addressing racial tensions in Valdosta,
Bussey: He will look at diversifying committees but sees mostly old white men. “Diversity is our strength.”
Rice: “You gotta include people.” Including diversity is important for people to care about decisions.
Sumner: “I have no plan because I’ve never been incorporated into those discussions.” Said he has an open door policy and hopes to learn more about racial issues. “I’m most willing to listen.”
Question about how to help the south side of Valdosta:
Bussey: “Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure.”
Rice: He said offering opportunities zones similar to Brunswick can help incentivize businesses to work in downtowns and provide more jobs. “Most business people won’t do it out of the kindness of their heart.” Public transportation is important because some people walk a mile to the grocery store, Rice said.
Sumner: He mentioned a cutting-edge way with taxes to benefit downtowns and the south side like in Atlanta and Douglas. Modern taxing solutions can help grow
Bussey on rebuttal: He said SPLOST money should be used for public transit and downtown revitalization, not capital projects.
Question about how candidates would work with VSU student organizations:
Summer: He wants to have a dialogue and work with student organizations such as Greek life, so he knows more to help support.
Rice: He said he doesn’t know, but he wants to be involved with student organizations. He said there is a major disconnect between VSU and city, citing the city didn’t help promote VSU homecoming thoroughly enough.
Bussey: He said will to donate 25% of his annual salary ($25,000) to student organizations and groups involved around the community.
Question whether candidates are in favor of decriminalizing marijuana:
Sumner: No, citing enforcement issues as the leading reason why. Let the state government decide and he will enforce the state’s law.
Rice: No, “as soon as you go outside Valdosta, they’ll lock you up. ... Five dollar fine when it was less than an ounce” when he was in college. Don’t decriminalize, just reduce and make a five buck fine, said. No heavy misdemeanor or felony.
Bussey: Yes, said penalties are too harsh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.