Public Service Commission race still going, candidate gives insight

VALDOSTA – While most eyes have been on the Georgia Senate races, the state also had a runoff election for District 4 of the Georgia Public Service Commission.
It remained close Wednesday morning.
Daniel Blackman’s race is still undecided.
Incumbent Georgia Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr., a Republican, is several thousand of votes ahead of Democrat challenger Daniel Blackman Wednesday morning.
Lowndes County released unofficial results late Tuesday night, showing McDonald with 57.38% of the votes over Blackman’s 42.62%, 22,221 votes versus 16,506 votes respectively.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning, McDonald is leading the race in Georgia with 68,000-plus vote lead. It’s 2,214,057 votes to 2,145,636 votes. An unofficial winner has yet to be announced.
The race decides how utility rates are regulated and, with the state’s environment in mind, how the commission will develop clean energy.
Georgia has the fifth highest electric rates and the eighth highest utility rates overall, Blackman said prior to the vote count Tuesday evening, and given the pandemic, that shouldn’t be the case.
“COVID-19 has severely crippled our communities and the only way to get relief is going up to the polls one more time and standing up for folks who can’t stand up for themselves,” he said.
Blackman said a household’s utilities getting cut off is a matter of life and death, especially for disabled and senior citizens; developing broadband throughout the state is also a focus for him.
The latter helps with telemedicine for the elderly, helping small businesses find new outlets and continues children’s remote education.
Blackman said the public service commission race needs to be about people rather than politics, regardless of who wins.
“When you hear stories about people struggling with mental health issues, they’re quarantined and can’t see their family members, they’re not working and the holidays have come – my heart goes out to them,” Blackman said. “Democrats and Republicans, we need to make sure we’re not overly politicizing the fact that there are a lot of families out here that are struggling.”
Excited by the fact a record-breaking three million people voted early for the runoffs, he believes more needs to be done.
Even with Democrats leading in the Senate runoff races, Blackman said if Democrats want to stay, they need to build trust.
“South Georgia has been left behind, rural Georgia has been left behind, coastal Georgia has been left behind,” he said. “I think Democrats, number one, have to make sure we’re not just campaigning there but governing there.”
Statewide electoral politics must reflect what needs to be accomplished, but that means listening to a community, asking and engaging it about their needs instead of assuming.
Results of the runoff races are still unofficial as provisional ballots still need to be counted. Those ballots have until Friday, Jan. 8, to be turned in.
