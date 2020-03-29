LOWNDES COUNTY SCHOOLS
Clyattville Elementary Schools: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Dr. Tenry Berry 5386 Madison Highway Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 316-8602
Dewar Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Katie Chappuis 3539 Mt. Zion Church Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 219-1370
Hahira Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Neil Wilkes 350 Claudia Drive Hahira, Ga. 31632 (229) 316-8600
Lake Park Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Lauren Sirmans 604 W. Marion Ave. Lake Park, Ga. 31636 (229) 316-8603
Moulton-Branch Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Dr. Debbie Brantley 5725 Perimeter Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2294
Pine Grove Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Al Swilley 4175 River Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 245-2297
Westside Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Beth Lind 2470 James Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2289
Hahira Middle School: 6-8
Principal: Stacy Dickey 101 S. Nelson St. Hahira, Ga. 31632 (229) 316-8601
Lowndes Middle School: 6-8
Principal: Bill Haskin 2379 Copeland Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2280
Pine Grove Middle School: 6-8 Principal: Ivy Smith 4159 River Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 219-3234
Lowndes High School: 9-12
Principal: LeAnne McCall 1606 Norman Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2260
Parker Mathis Learning Center: 6-12 Lowndes Alternative Program Director: Danny Redshaw 1500 Lankford Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2271
VALDOSTA CITY SCHOOLS
J.L. Lomax Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Dr. Tret Witherspoon 1450 Howell Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8520
Sallas Mahone Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Dr. Artrice Haugabrook 3686 Lake Laurie Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 333-8530
S.L. Mason Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Kevin Daw 821 W. Gordon St. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8525
Pinevale Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Royce Thomas 930 Lake Park Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8535
W.G. Nunn Elementary School: Pre-K to 5
Principal: Wade Beale 1610 Lakeland Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8575
J.L. Newbern Middle School: 6-8
Principal: Dr. Elena Ponder 2015 E. Park Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8566 Valdosta Middle School: 6-8 Principal: Beth DeLoach 110 Burton Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8555
Valdosta Early College Academy: 6-12
Principal: Dr. Mae McKinney 1605 Azalea Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 671-8455
Valdosta High School: 9-12
Principal: Dr. Janice Richardson 4590 Inner Perimeter Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8540
Horne Learning Center: K-12
Director: Keith Hose 930 Old Statenville Road Valdosta, ‘Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8597
Horizon Academy Regional
Director: Dr. Samuel Clemons 3101 N. Forrest St. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8500 ext. 4011
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
Principal: Vito J. Pellitteri 800 Gornto Road Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 244-2556
Valwood School
Head of School: John Davis 4380 Old U.S. 41 N. Hahira, Ga. 31632 (229) 242-8491
Open Bible Christian School
Principal: Peter Smith 3992 N. Oak St. Ext. Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 244-6694
Highland Christian Academy
Principal: Cobie Tomlinson 4023 Pine Grove Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 245-8111
Georgia Christian School
President: Dr. Brad Lawson 4359 Dasher Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 559-5131
Victory Christian School
Administrator: Dr. Steve Ward 3229 Madison Highway Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-7770
CHARTER SCHOOL
Scintilla Charter Academy
Dean of Students: Mandy Avera 2171 E. Park Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 244-5750
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Valdosta State University
President: Dr. Richard Carvajal 1500 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, Ga. 31698 (229) 333-5800
Wiregrass Technical College
President: Dr. Tina Anderson 4089 Val Tech Road Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-2100
Georgia Military College Executive Director of Valdosta campus: Billie Washburn 4201 N. Forrest St. Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 269-4848
Park University:
Moody Air Force Base campus President: Dr. Greg Gunderson 3010 Robinson Road Moody AFB, Ga. 31699 (229) 245-7077
