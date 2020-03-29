LOWNDES COUNTY SCHOOLS

Clyattville Elementary Schools: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Dr. Tenry Berry 5386 Madison Highway Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 316-8602

Dewar Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Katie Chappuis 3539 Mt. Zion Church Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 219-1370

Hahira Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Neil Wilkes 350 Claudia Drive Hahira, Ga. 31632 (229) 316-8600

Lake Park Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Lauren Sirmans 604 W. Marion Ave. Lake Park, Ga. 31636 (229) 316-8603

Moulton-Branch Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Dr. Debbie Brantley 5725 Perimeter Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2294

Pine Grove Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Al Swilley 4175 River Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 245-2297

Westside Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Beth Lind 2470 James Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2289

Hahira Middle School: 6-8

Principal: Stacy Dickey 101 S. Nelson St. Hahira, Ga. 31632 (229) 316-8601

Lowndes Middle School: 6-8

Principal: Bill Haskin 2379 Copeland Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2280

Pine Grove Middle School: 6-8 Principal: Ivy Smith 4159 River Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 219-3234

Lowndes High School: 9-12

Principal: LeAnne McCall 1606 Norman Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2260

Parker Mathis Learning Center: 6-12 Lowndes Alternative Program Director: Danny Redshaw 1500 Lankford Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-2271

 

VALDOSTA CITY SCHOOLS

J.L. Lomax Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Dr. Tret Witherspoon 1450 Howell Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8520

Sallas Mahone Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Dr. Artrice Haugabrook 3686 Lake Laurie Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 333-8530

S.L. Mason Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Kevin Daw 821 W. Gordon St. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8525

Pinevale Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Royce Thomas 930 Lake Park Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8535

W.G. Nunn Elementary School: Pre-K to 5

Principal: Wade Beale 1610 Lakeland Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8575

J.L. Newbern Middle School: 6-8

Principal: Dr. Elena Ponder 2015 E. Park Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8566 Valdosta Middle School: 6-8 Principal: Beth DeLoach 110 Burton Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8555

Valdosta Early College Academy: 6-12

Principal: Dr. Mae McKinney 1605 Azalea Drive Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 671-8455

Valdosta High School: 9-12

Principal: Dr. Janice Richardson 4590 Inner Perimeter Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8540

Horne Learning Center: K-12

Director: Keith Hose 930 Old Statenville Road Valdosta, ‘Ga. 31601 (229) 333-8597

Horizon Academy Regional

Director: Dr. Samuel Clemons 3101 N. Forrest St. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-8500 ext. 4011

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

Principal: Vito J. Pellitteri 800 Gornto Road Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 244-2556

Valwood School

Head of School: John Davis 4380 Old U.S. 41 N. Hahira, Ga. 31632 (229) 242-8491

Open Bible Christian School

Principal: Peter Smith 3992 N. Oak St. Ext. Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 244-6694

Highland Christian Academy

Principal: Cobie Tomlinson 4023 Pine Grove Road Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 245-8111

Georgia Christian School

President: Dr. Brad Lawson 4359 Dasher Road Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 559-5131

Victory Christian School

Administrator: Dr. Steve Ward 3229 Madison Highway Valdosta, Ga. 31601 (229) 245-7770

CHARTER SCHOOL

Scintilla Charter Academy

Dean of Students: Mandy Avera 2171 E. Park Ave. Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 244-5750

 

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Valdosta State University

President: Dr. Richard Carvajal 1500 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, Ga. 31698 (229) 333-5800

Wiregrass Technical College

President: Dr. Tina Anderson 4089 Val Tech Road Valdosta, Ga. 31602 (229) 333-2100

Georgia Military College Executive Director of Valdosta campus: Billie Washburn 4201 N. Forrest St. Valdosta, Ga. 31605 (229) 269-4848

Park University:

Moody Air Force Base campus President: Dr. Greg Gunderson 3010 Robinson Road Moody AFB, Ga. 31699 (229) 245-7077

