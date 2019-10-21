VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission is seeking public input on possible transportation projects for the Valdosta-Lowndes 2045 long-range transportation plan.
An online polling website has been created to allow residents to vote for projects they believe are most important to the community, commission members said.
Anyone can vote at www.valorgis.com/2045transport.
There are three categories of transportation projects listed on the website and the public can vote in each category. The categories are road improvement projects; pedestrian/bicycle projects and intersection projects, commission members said.
The online polling website will be open for votes until Nov. 15.
The projects listed on the polling website are projects that were identified in various studies as well as projects recommended by the public from a survey earlier this year.
The SGRC will host a public open house, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, SGRC offices, 327 W. Savannah Ave., for an update to the public participation plan. During this open house, access to the online polling website will be provided.
Comments can be emailed to Amy Martin at amartin@sgrc.us. For more information about the 2045 long-range transportation plan update, visit www.sgrc.us.
The SGRC is the designated Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization; the VLMPO is a multi-county, federally funded transportation planning agency for the Valdosta urbanized area.
The VLMPO conducts long-range and short-range transportation planning in areas including highways and bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, freight movement among other areas.
The Southern Georgia RC is a regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency which serves 45 municipalities in the 18 counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware.
