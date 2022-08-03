VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has received a limited supply of JYNNEOS Monkeypox Vaccine and will begin taking appointments Friday, Aug. 5.
Vaccinations will be available by appointment only, health officials said in a statement. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, appointments will only be offered at Lowndes County Health Department, 206 S. Patterson St., initially.
At this time vaccinations are only available to individuals who are 18 years of age or older, individuals who are not showing any symptoms of monkeypox and people who fit into one of the specific populations:
– People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox.
– People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.
– People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.
Vaccination is not recommended for individuals who are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, health officials said. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, or a rash that may be located on or near the genitals but could also be on other areas such as hands, feet, chest, face or mouth.
Anyone experiencing any symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider or local health department to request testing, health officials said.
For more information on monkeypox, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.
The Jynneos vaccination is given in a two-dose series, administered four weeks apart.
Appointments are required for vaccination. To schedule a vaccination appointment, call the Lowndes County Health Department at (229) 333-5257.
