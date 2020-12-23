VALDOSTA – As COVID-19 vaccines become available in South Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District staff will be focusing efforts on distributing vaccines as quickly as possible.
The focus of public health shifting to vaccine distribution means limited testing appointment availability at public health sites, health officials said in a statement.
With the vaccination schedule, public health staff will continue to follow the tiered phases set out by the advisory committee on immunization practices, health officials said. The initial launch, or tier 1A, public health will vaccinate health care workers. Tier 1B is expected to include first responders, education workers, essential workers and individuals older than 75.
Based on current guidance, the tiers then move into those with compromised immune systems, those living in congregate settings and then into the general public, health officials said.
Moving through the tiers will occur as quickly as possible but there is a chance it could still be a couple of months before the general public is able to be vaccinated.
As South Health District moves through each tier, updates will be posted daily on the SHD website (www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19), social media pages and through local media groups.
“We know that in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to get through this pandemic, we must vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible. We understand that testing still needs to be a priority for our staff; however, our staff must focus their efforts on vaccine distribution as much as possible,” said Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Please understand that vaccination, in addition to mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing are the best tools we have to overcome this pandemic. With that in mind, we want to make every effort to get through these vaccine tiers as quickly as possible.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health reminds everyone of the importance of continuing precautions.
Practice social distancing: Keep at least six feet between people.
Wash hands: Use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.
Wear a mask: The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of face masks or simple cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.).
Answer the call: If a person has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, public health will call and ask the person to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the day of exposure. Everyone should do their part to keep family and the community safe: answer the call to slow the spread.
Get the flu shot: Due to the similarities between flu and COVID, it is more important this year than ever to get a flu shot. Every individual older than the age of 6 months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection but to protect others who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications.
Self-registration for COVID testing is available online at covid19.dph.ga.gov.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccination, testing schedules and public health’s response within the district, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19.
