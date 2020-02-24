VALDOSTA – South Health District recently hosted the Mind and Body Wellness Health Fair.
More than 60 people were screened for various health risk factors including HgbA1C, cholesterol, body mass index and more, health officials said.
They were also able to hear presentations from members of the South Health District team including Director William R. Grow, MD, FACP, who spoke on dementia; Nurse Practitioner Elsie Napier, MSN, APRN, BC, CDE, who spoke about diabetes and hypertension, and Traci Gosier, BSSM, health promotion coordinator, who presented on nutrition and exercise.
South Health District will host two more free health fairs. The next health fair will be Feb. 29 at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center, Tifton. The third health fair is scheduled for March 14 at the Grand Theatre, Fitzgerald.
To learn more about each event or to register, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com or call (229)333-5290.
