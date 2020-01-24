VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District hosts a free community-wide health fair Feb. 15.
The goal of the Mind & Body Wellness Health Fair is to educate residents about reducing their risk of Alzheimer’s, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure by offering free health screenings and presentations from subject matter experts, health officials said.
During the event, public health officials will provide free blood pressure, HgbA1C, blood sugar and cholesterol screenings and weight/body mass index checks, organizers said.
Free brunch will also be provided, they added.
Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP, South Health district director, will present on dementia. Elsie Napier, RN, FNP-BC, nurse practitioner with the district Hypertension Clinic, will speak on diabetes and hypertension. Traci Gosier, BSSM, health promotion coordinator, will round out the presentations, offering education on nutrition and exercise.
“We encourage anyone in our community who is interested in taking charge of their health to join us for this educational event,” Grow said. “Public health exists to connect with and provide health education to members of our community who may not have access to these services otherwise. We hope this health fair will be one more way we can serve our community.”
The health fair will be hosted at the South Health District Office, 325 W. Savannah Ave. Registration and health screenings are scheduled for 8-10 a.m. with brunch and presentations, 10 a.m.-noon.
Seating for the event is limited and registration is required. To register online visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HYC76CZ or call (229) 333-5290 to register by phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.