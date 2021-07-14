VALDOSTA – An attempt to rezone 2547 U.S. Highway 84 was denied Tuesday when a 2-2 vote required County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter to break the tie. It was done in response to pleas from the public.
The rezoning would’ve changed the U.S. Highway 84 location — approximately 4.53 acres — from Medium Density Residential (R-21) to Highway Commercial (C-H).
According to the request, made by O’Neal Properties, the main motivation is obtaining single commercial zoning on the property for speculative commercial marketing.
Tina Stewart and Brent Stewart both spoke in opposition of the rezoning, as residents in the area for 30-plus years. They are a small part of a petition signed urging denial of the rezoning plan.
Tina specifically spoke about the numerous R-21 codes that the property is currently violating i.e. weeds and overgrowth, “junk in the yard,” litter and excess vehicles in the yard.
There are also dilapidated structures in need of repair there
A general care for the property is not there, she said. It’s known as the “eyesore on 84” which she said people have begun to use as a landmark reference for directions.
She asked the Lowndes county commission if it could do something about this before rezoning the property.
County Manager Paige Dukes said Code Enforcement is following the court-required steps to show the county is attempting to work with the property owner before having to do something drastic.
Brent said there have been multiple accidents on Highway 84 and suggested the probability of more occurring if the area is rezoned to C-H.
According to him, the Georgia Department of Transportation wasn't “happy” with the rezoning proposal either. County Engineer Mike Fletcher said the GDOT didn’t inform him of that.
Hearing the opposition, the commission — sans District 5 Commissioner Clay Griner who was absent — took a vote.
District 2 and District 4 Commissioners Scott Orenstein and Demarcus Marshall voted in favor of the rezoning while District 1 and District 3 Commissioners Joyce E. Evans and Mark Wisenbaker voted in opposition.
Slaughter was the tiebreaker, voting to oppose the request.
He said while the area is a growing commercial area, his problem is the requested area for rezoning is in the middle of residential properties.
Six acres of Lineberger Road were rezoned from Estate Agricultural to Residential Agricultural.
A planned development amendment was made on a Van Del Road property’s site plan, reducing it by two parcels and down to 65 acres. Eleven Acres were excluded and the lot count was brought down from 214 to 191.
Taking its development history into account, the request read, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal operations, leading to inconsistent timelines and review processes and discrepancies between approval documents. These factors led to the amended site plan and 17 comments on it that Planning/Zoning Department staff are waiting for the applicant to respond to.
Lowndes accepted $165,427 from the Fiscal Year 2022 Juvenile Justice Incentive grant to have Evidence Based Associates continue to provide functional family therapy services. These services will be provided to 32 Lowndes County youths, who were referred through the Lowndes County Juvenile Court system and their families.
Lowndes just renewed its water and wastewater contract with Moody Air Force Base which was a five-year contract first started in October 2016 and expires on Sept. 30. The renewal contract is a one-year contract with nine annual renewal options.
Public Works will receive a new fuel truck for $153,738 from Peterbilt. It replaces an old model with high mileage (275,000), high maintenance costs and frequent breakdowns. The new truck will be a 2022 Model 337 with a diversified body.
Lowndes added 45 lots of the Quarterman Estates Subdivision’s Phase 3 to the county’s Basic Street Lighting District under the street lighting ordinance.
Jonathan Vigue of HFE Valdosta, LLC, was approved for a beer and wine license for the sake of a beer garden at Wild Adventures used for special event purposes. Dukes said “special events” weren’t specified, but speculated the alcohol will be contained to a particular area of the park rather than its entirety.
