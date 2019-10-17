VALDOSTA – First Presbyterian Church and Georgia Beer Company have come together for a unique blend of fellowship, theological discussions and beer.
The Rev. Dr. Glenda Hollingshead of First Presbyterian Church came across a book called “Pub Theology” about six years ago and had been waiting for an opportunity to put the book's ideas into practice.
“There are some people who have been hurt by the church and they're never coming back,” Hollingshead said. “This is a place where Christians and people of other faiths or no faith can gather. An important role of the church is to love your neighbor and this is a way to practice that.”
Hollingshead's place of choice for this idea became Georgia Beer Company after her husband ran a 5K sponsored by the brewery and spoke with one of the owners. Hollingshead was impressed by the spirit of Georgia Beer Company and its connection with the community.
After speaking with the elders of her church and receiving a unanimous vote, Pub Theology was underway.
Georgia Beer Company owners Chris Jones and Jack “J. Ryce” Martin felt this opportunity would be a great way to further their goal of “reclaiming beer's image.”
“One of our goals through education is to reclaim beer's image in this part of the country and put beer to work in as many positive ways as possible,” Jones said. “Too many people think it's college kids doing keg stands.”
Jones and Martin, both Christians, had been waiting for a church to come to them with an idea like this and Hollingshead had been holding this idea in her pocket, making this the perfect combination.
“This exposes us to a demographic who might not normally come to the brewery,” Jones said. “We want to be Valdosta's living room.”
Similarly, Hollingshead said she hopes to be a “downtown church” and chose the day and time for Pub Theology to coincide with the monthly Makers Market.
She said as this is a welcoming space she is mindful of those who suffer from addiction or do not drink and invite attendees to bring their own non-alcoholic beverage.
As for the format of the event, each table is given a list of guided questions to discuss with a facilitator for each table.
Hollingshead describes the discussions as unusual topics that you wouldn't typically have in a church setting. So far, there have been two Pub Theology sessions and Hollingshead said she was struck by how seemingly honest people are with each other.
Pub Theology will continue 2 p.m. the second Saturday of every month at Georgia Beer Company, 109 S. Briggs St.
“I hope we draw people of no faith or other faiths,” Hollingshead said. “I want us to encounter each other in peaceful, respectful ways and keep a healthy world for our children and grandchildren.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
