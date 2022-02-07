PSST! wins eight Broadway World awards

VALDOSTA — Peach State Summer Theatre’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” recently earned eight 2021 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.
Awards include Best Musical; Best Performer in a Musical — Mica Dominguez-Robinson; Best Direction of a Musical — Hank Rion; Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical — Ruth Brandvik; Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical — Elie Siegel; Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical — LeVonne Lindsay; Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical — Zach Cramer; Best Choreography of a Play or Musical — Megan Wheeler.
“We are so thankful and surprised that we were honored by Broadway World Tallahassee Awards for our show last summer,” said Rion, PSST! artistic directory. “‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ is a show that we were very proud of and the fact that it was recognized by the audiences in our area is even better. What it shows us is that people outside of Lowndes County are coming to see our shows at PSST! As is our goal, we hope to continue this trend and stretch our outreach even further.”
PSST! presented its 10-performance run of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” June 16-26, 2021, as both a live-streaming and live studio audience experience. The show was originally scheduled to be performed during PSST!’s 2020 season, which was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 and resulting pandemic, PSST! representatives said in a statement.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” is the fourth show in the Wonderettes Series. PSST! performed the first show in the series, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” in 2013, and it was a huge hit with audiences of all ages.
The 2022 Peach State Summer Theatre season runs June 3 through July 23 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features “Sister Act,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show.”
Early bird memberships, which include three individual admissions to be used as desired with advance reservations throughout the summer theatre season, are available through Feb. 15. The cost is $80.76 for adults and $77.52 for students and senior citizens, including all taxes and fees.
Rion said PSST’s Summer 2022 season will mark a return to the usual three-show season, the first since summer 2019.
“And all three shows are a first for PSST!” he added. “Live theatre at PSST! is back. We can’t wait to see our audiences again, old and new, to enjoy this amazing new season.”
Peach State Summer Theatre is Valdosta’s premier professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.
Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The 2021 season featured a 10-performance run of one musical and offered both a live studio audience experience and live streaming to audiences at home.
The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.
Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.
Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.
