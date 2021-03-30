VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre reached for a past success when deciding how to return to the stage during the pandemic.
PSST! will present “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” as the only show for the 2021 season, Valdosta State University announced this week. While PSST! is a professional music theatre company, it operates under the umbrella of VSU Theatre & Dance.
Peach State staged the first in the series of "Marvelous Wonderettes" musicals back in 2013 to rave reviews and packed audiences. "Dream On" was scheduled for 2020 before organizers had to cancel the entire PSST! season last year due to the pandemic.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" is a sequel with the girls returning to their high school in the late 1960s and then again in the 1970s for their 20th class reunion, featuring hit songs from both eras.
H. Duke Guthrie, PSST!'s managing director, said "Dream On" represents a placeholder season for Peach State. One that will bridge the musical theatre company from last year with no performances to the hope for the traditional three shows returning in summer 2022.
Like the other "Wonderettes" shows, "Dream On" features a small cast of four performers – making it a strong choice for a show running in a limited season, organizers said. Casting continues for the show, Guthrie said.
Peach State also faces more than just the pandemic this year. Jacque Wheeler, long-time PSST! artistic director, retired from VSU Theatre & Dance late last year.
As for seeing the shows, "Dream On" will be performed live but without an in-house audience. The show will be live-streamed.
“We felt it was best for the safety of our cast and crew and audiences that we perform virtually this summer,” A. Blake Pearce, dean of VSU’s College of the Arts, said in a statement. “The cancellation of theatrical performances last year was difficult for the entire industry. We were determined to try to share live theatre with our audiences this summer out of respect for the many people who make these productions come to life, our patrons and the art form.”
VSU Theatre has been presenting professional summer musical theatre for more than 30 years – first on Jekyll Island then at VSU.
PSST! is the official music theatre of Georgia.
The Valdosta Daily Times has been PSST!'s corporate sponsor for more than a decade.
More information: Call the VSU Theatre & Dance / PSST! office, (229) 253-2914, 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Performance times and online box office details will be announced soon. Individual streaming access for a single device will be $35; household access will be $60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.