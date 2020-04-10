PSST! season cancelled

VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre's 2020 season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summer musical program had been scheduled to run June 5 through July 19. Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" and "The Music Man" were the scheduled musicals.
PSST! will return in 2021 and will present these shows next year, said A. Blake Pearce, VSU College of the Arts dean.
Traditionally, the season cast members would arrive and start rehearsals in mid-May. Cast members stay in Valdosta State University housing.
VSU, along with other institutions in the University System of Georgia, is conducting online classes for the remainder of the spring semester and throughout the summer semester. VSU is the umbrella organization for PSST!
"We are appreciative of your season membership support and we want you to know that our creative team have worked very hard to provide an amazing season," Pearce said in a letter addressed to PSST! members. "We appreciate all the gestures of support from our patrons and those who have offered to donate their remaining tickets for the season as a gift."
However, options are available for people who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 season, he said. They are:
– Donate the memberships (admissions) and receive a tax deduction for the full amount of the tickets.
– Request a refund for tickets at the face value for each membership.
"You may contact the (VSU) Theatre and Dance Office at (229) 333-5307 or send an e-mail to dguthrie@valdosta.edu beginning April 13 and we will honor your requests," Pearce said. "Please include your full name, address and phone number."
He added theatre department employees are working an adjusted schedule in the office and working remotely. Responses to messages will be made as soon as possible, Pearce said.
