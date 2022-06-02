VALDOSTA – Rachel Gubow waits, alone, on stage for the co-stars playing her flamboyant step-sisters and step-mother.
They are dressing in the steps' wardrobe, makeup and wigs as Gubow waits wearing a humble costume.
A bit of irony during a photo session, as Gubow plays the title role in Peach State Summer Theatre's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" opening this weekend.
But Gubow is fine waiting. She poses for a few photos standing beside a piano. She said she's happy to be back in Valdosta, returning to perform in the 2022 PSST! season. She performed in the three 2019 Peach State shows.
"Cinderella" marks a return for Peach State Summer Theatre, too. Three years ago is the last time the professional theatre company produced a full season. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season. In 2021, PSST! offered only one show.
PSST! is back this year with three productions: "Cinderella" opening Friday, June 3; "Ain't Misbehavin' opens June 17; "Sister Act" opens June 24. Shows run through July 23 in Sawyer Theatre.
PSST! also returns with new direction this year. Hank Rion is serving his first season as Peach State artistic director; H. Duke Guthrie remains PSST! managing director. Rion is the show director of "Cinderella" and show director of "Sister Act."
He's set a whirlwind schedule for himself. The PSST! cast and crew arrived in early May. Full rehearsals for "Cinderella" started about two weeks prior to opening night. Rehearsals for "Ain't Misbehavin'" started earlier this week, led by director Taavon Gamble. "Sister Act" rehearsals start Saturday, the morning after "Cinderella's" opening night.
Rion and Sarah Wildes Arnett, choreographer, said "Cinderella" touches on the long traditions of the fairy tale and the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that originally premiered on Broadway in 1957, with new touches added during the more recent Broadway revival.
But when the show opens Friday, June 3, all of the hard work should look like magic on stage.
THE CAST: Rachel Gubow, Henry Thrasher, David Nacio, Ian Anderson, Shane Frampton, Christian Paris, Jaymyria Etienne, Sydney Archibald, Jackie Ostick, Paige Christoffers, Abigayle Harnum, Trey Harrell, Collin Hendley, Lillabeth Mason, Yasir Muhammad, Justin Emmanuel Parker, Kalab Quinn, Mallorie Sievert, Rebekah Tyson.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Hank Rion, director; Sarah Wildes Arnett, choreographer; Ruth A. Brandvik, scene designer; Elisheva S. Siegel, scene designer; Sarah I. Liffick, technical director; Joe Mason, vocal director; Jason Lee Courson, projections designer; David Springfield, musical director; Macy E. Kunke, stage manager; Christina Johnson, costume coordinator & additional designs; Zach Cramer, sound designer.
Peach State Summer Theatre's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" plays 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5; 7:30 p.m., June 10; 2 p.m., June 11; then runs on several other dates in subsequent weeks, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst, or call (229) 259-7770.
