PSST! raffle winners named

VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre drew the names of the winners of its annual raffle.
The raffle helps fund the summer-time season of professionally produced musical theatre. PSST! is the official musical theatre of Georgia. It operates under the umbrella of Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance.
PSST! 2022 will feature Oscar & Hammerstein's "Cinderella." The other two shows are expected to be announced later this month.
PSST! representatives said in a statement that raffle winners are:
– Steel's Jewelry $1,000 shopping spree: Gail Eldridge.
– Two tickets to "Ain't Too Proud": Sue Dennard.
– Two tickets to "Tootsie": Nancy Warren.
– Sutherland Yoga (two): Kent Moore and Lisa Murphy.
– Integrative Massage & Bodywork (two): Rebecca Hoffman and Dean Brooks.
– Only Options and Perfect Settings gift certificates: Pam Handlin.
– Wild Adventures day passes and PSST! memberships: Michelle Kirkpatrick.
– Date Night: Certificate to 306 and PSST! memberships: J.D. Dean.
– PSST! memberships: Sally Querin.
