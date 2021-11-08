PSST! raffle winners named

PSST logo

VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre drew the names of the winners of its annual raffle.

The raffle helps fund the summer-time season of professionally produced musical theatre. PSST! is the official musical theatre of Georgia. It operates under the umbrella of Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance.

PSST! 2022 will feature Oscar & Hammerstein's "Cinderella." The other two shows are expected to be announced later this month.

PSST! representatives said in a statement that raffle winners are:

– Steel's Jewelry $1,000 shopping spree: Gail Eldridge. 

– Two tickets to "Ain't Too Proud": Sue Dennard.

– Two tickets to "Tootsie": Nancy Warren.

– Sutherland Yoga (two): Kent Moore and Lisa Murphy.

– Integrative Massage & Bodywork (two): Rebecca Hoffman and Dean Brooks.

– Only Options and Perfect Settings gift certificates: Pam Handlin.

– Wild Adventures day passes and PSST! memberships: Michelle Kirkpatrick.

– Date Night: Certificate to 306 and PSST! memberships: J.D. Dean.

– PSST! memberships: Sally Querin.

