VALDOSTA — Early bird memberships are now available for the 2020 Peach State Summer Theatre season.
The cost is $80.76 for adults and $77.52 for students and senior citizens, including all taxes and fees, according to organizers.
The deadline to purchase an early bird season membership, which offers a savings from the regular season membership price and an even greater savings than the single ticket price, is Saturday, Feb. 15.
The 2020 Peach State Summer Theatre season will run from June 5 through July 19 on the Valdosta State University Sawyer Theatre stage and features Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” and “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On.”
Early bird memberships include three individual admissions to be used as the member desires with advance reservations throughout the summer theatre season, organizers said. They may be purchased by visiting the online box office link at www.valdosta.edu/psst or by mailing a check — payable to PSST! — to the attention of H. Duke Guthrie, Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Ga., 31698.
Beginning May 19, all 2020 Peach State Summer Theatre season membership holders will have three days to reserve priority seating before the box office opens to the public and begins selling single tickets, organizers said.
PSST! is Valdosta’s premier professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build and present three musicals in rotating repertory.
The 2020 Peach State Summer Theatre season marks the 31st year of VSU producing professional theatre for the City of Valdosta, the state of Georgia and beyond. From 1990 to 2004, VSU produced the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST!
The Georgia General Assembly designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the official musical theatre of Georgia.
VSU’s Jacque Wheeler serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.
Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.
