VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre will once again host its summer fundraiser, Peach Party, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Valdosta Country Club.
Along with the normal bingo games, several members of the 2022 PSST! company will be entertaining and doing “Mad Libs,” theatre representatives said in a statement.
Peach Party is sponsored by Steel Jewelry and the grand prize for bingo will be a piece of jewelry from the store. Other prizes include art work, gift certificates from several merchants and restaurants, and Wild Adventure tickets, organizers said.
A special art basket will be raffled off. It will contain gift certificates from the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta sports program, Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Dance Arts, Theatre Guild Valdosta, organizers said. The basket is valued at more than $2,000.
Tickets for Peach Party are $50 and include three bingo cards and hours d’oeuvres. Tickets may be purchased from any PSST! board member, or by calling (229) 834-6004.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://community.valdostastate.org/peach-party-bingo
