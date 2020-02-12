Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for some residents at PruittHealth, it can be a lonely time, according to staff.
PruittHealth referenced a recent AARP study that indicated 1 in 5 older adults feel isolated, and non-married adults 50 years and older – who are not in romantic relationships – are more than likely to feel alone when thinking about Valentine’s Day.
This is why the team at PruittHealth is looking to partner with community members to bring joy to patients – especially those who don’t receive visitors regularly – in an effort to make sure all patients feel the love this Valentine’s Day.
The health care agency is asking the community to send cards and letters to the following facilities:
- PruittHealth – Crestwood – 415 Pendleton Place, Valdosta, Ga., 31602
- PruittHealth – Holly Hill – 413 Pendleton Place, Valdosta, Ga., 31602
- PruittHealth – Lakehaven – 410 East Northside Dr, Valdosta, Ga., 31602
- Parkwood Developmental Center – 1501 North Lee St, Valdosta, Ga., 31601
Together, the community can ensure no older adult in Valdosta feels forgotten this Valentine’s Day; and with a simple act of kindness, residents can do their part to improve the health and well-being of older adults in the community, staff said.
As a family-owned organization celebrating 50 years of service, it is the goal of PruittHealth to collect as many Valentine’s Day cards and letters to ensure all of its patients feel the love they deserve, staff said.
