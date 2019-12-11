VALDOSTA – Sometimes, being home for the holidays simply isn’t possible and PruittHealth is looking to partner with residents to bring holiday greetings to patients, especially those who don’t receive visitors regularly.
In an effort to combat loneliness this holiday season, care facility representatives ask residents to send Christmas cards and letters to:
• PruittHealth – Crestwood, 415 Pendleton Place, Valdosta, GA 31602
• PruittHealth – Holly Hill, 413 Pendleton Place, Valdosta, GA, 31602
• PruittHealth – Lakehaven, 410 East Northside Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602
• PruittHealth – Valdosta, 2501 N. Ashley St., Valdosta, GA 31602
"Loneliness affects millions of older adults across the United States, according to a recent study, which shows "chronic loneliness can impact older adults’ memory, physical well-being, mental health and even life expectancy," care facility personnel said. "Additionally, some research suggests that chronic loneliness may shorten life expectancy and is just as dangerous to one’s health as smoking is."
As a family-owned organization observing 50 years of service, it is the goal of PruittHealth to collect as many holiday cards and letters to make patients’ days a little merrier and brighter, representatives said.
