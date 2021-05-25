VALDOSTA – PruittHealth-Crestwood, PruittHealth-Lakehaven and PruittHealth-Valdosta have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Nursing Care Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, according to a statement from PruittHealth representatives.
The Gold Seal is a "symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care," representatives said.
“This accreditation is just one way in which these centers have proven their commitment to an ongoing and concentrated focus on patient-centered care,” said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. “We’ve gone to great lengths to ensure quality of care is ingrained in our culture. Everyone who works at PruittHealth is committed to caring and this commitment means we strive to provide safe, quality care that patients deserve and expect.”
To earn this distinction, the PruittHealth centers underwent a rigorous, onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with nursing care center standards spanning several areas including, but not limited to, environment of care, infection prevention and control, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance, representatives said. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend PruittHealth for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
