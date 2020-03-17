VALDOSTA – In the face of COVID-19, America’s aging population will face increased isolation due to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ recent mandate to prohibit non-essential medical personnel from interacting or visiting with patients and residents at assisted living facilities across the U.S., according to PruittHealth.
PruittHealth is working "to keep patients and residents connected to their loved ones and to the community during this uncertain and troubling time," according to PruittHealth representatives.
New measures to virtually connect residents with the community include:
– Connecting family members with their loved ones by offering/scheduling video chats in any PruittHealth facility in any state. Family members can call the PruittHealth Emergency Operations Center at 1-855-742-5983 to schedule a video chat.
– Asking the community to participate in acts of kindness for the elderly by sending cards, a short greeting or video, an illustration, or “Thinking of You” notes to the facilities via the email address CaringCards@PruittHealth.com.
