Provisionals will determine mayor

VALDOSTA – Friday is for all the mayoral marbles.
Scott James Matheson leads J.D. Rice for mayor of Valdosta by 123 votes, and the winner will be determined by provisional ballots.
Precincts delivered provisional ballots to the Lowndes County Board of Elections late Tuesday. The 130 provisional ballots and three mail-in ballots will be counted 4 p.m. Friday at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office. The process will be open to the public.
So, what are provisional ballots?
"The provisional process exists to ensure that people do not get denied the right to vote and to protect against precinct errors," said Deb Cox, supervisor of the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Provisional ballots are used for a variety of reasons: residents who voted at a precinct where they were not registered, residents who were not registered at all, clerical error where the resident's name and/or information was input incorrectly and residents who voted without bringing an ID, for example.
"This is truly the failsafe," Cox said. "That's what it is — to make sure everyone has the right to vote, gets to vote and their vote gets counted."
In cases of forgotten ID, residents who voted using provisional ballots Tuesday can come to the board of elections by 5 p.m. Friday to have their ballot counted, or if they do not have an ID, elections officials could organize a ride up to the board of elections free of charge for the resident, make them a state ID and allow them to vote or count their ballot, Cox said.
Once the board of elections received the provisional ballots Tuesday evening, officials had 72 hours to determine whether a provisional ballot can be counted or not, Cox said.
That determination is made using a "provisional reconciliation checklist."
Using the checklist, officials try to verify voter information by checking the precinct, the Georgia Department of Driver Services, the Georgia Online Voter Registration, pending lists, voter registration drives and letters sent, Cox said.
"There's no downside to (provisional ballots)," Cox said. "If we didn't have this, people's votes would not count that should count."
After the 133 ballots are counted, the board of elections will certify results after 5 p.m. Friday, Cox said. According to Georgia House Bill 316, results will be certified by the superintendent no later than 5 p.m. on the second Friday following the date on which such election was held and will be immediately transmitted to the Secretary of State.
Depending on the results Friday, a losing candidate could call for a recount if he chooses.
A recount can be called in Georgia by the losing candidate if the difference in votes is less than one-half of 1% of total votes, and the request is submitted in writing within two business days following the certification of the election results, according to HB 316.
Signed into law in March, HB 316 changed the requirement from a vote difference of less than 1% of total votes to less than one-half of 1% of total votes.
The total number of votes will remain unknown until election officials determine how many provisional ballots will count Friday.
With 5,599 votes cast in the mayoral runoff plus the number of provisionals counted and the three mail-in ballots, the necessary difference between Matheson and Rice will be less than 28 or 29 votes for a recount to be requested.
Rice, down by 123 votes, would be the probable candidate to request a runoff if the final results tighten to within 28 votes. Rice said his campaign has discussed the possibly of requesting a recount if the results reach the requirements but that his team had not decided as of Thursday afternoon.
