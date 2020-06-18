VALDOSTA – A provisional vote count Friday will determine who will represent District 177 under the Gold Dome.
The June 9 election resulted in incumbent Rep. Dexter Sharper, D-Valdosta, leading Alvin Payton by 309 votes, but that margin was not large enough to lock-in a victory.
Without a Republican candidate in the race, the Democratic primary decides the race, and due to 348 Democratic provisional ballots, Sharper will have to wait until after 1 p.m. Friday to know if he will regain his seat.
Provisional ballots will be counted 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Elections officials began scanning provisional ballots 9 a.m Thursday, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections, and will continue until all are scanned.
Provisional ballots will not be tabulated until 1 p.m. Friday. Once counted, the votes will be certified by the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
The scanning, counting and certification processes are all open to the public, Cox said.
