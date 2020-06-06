Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.