VALDOSTA – Demonstrators carried signs remembering George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Saturday outside of the historic Lowndes County Courthouse downtown.
“Enough is Enough” was presented by We Can't Breathe Americans Against Brutality, created by Omega Calhoun.
“What I want is for more here in Valdosta to come together under one banner,” Calhoun said. “We need to make sure we are on the same page.”
Calhoun, who addressed the crowd at the beginning of the event, shared his passionate feelings about the cause and that, as a Marine veteran, he just wants to be treated equally in his own country after fighting for it.
The fight isn't new to Calhoun and fellow member David West; they've been at it for years with no intention of stopping.
“This is not going to just fade out over a month,” Calhoun said. “Our group is here to make sure it doesn't go back to the old ways.”
West added the group does not promote hate.
Both men plan to start new programs within the community to help bring everyone, especially children, together.
“We have got to start with our youth,” Calhoun said. “We have to start instilling this within our kids.”
Vanessa Tillman, a Newbern Middle School teacher and a member of the group, said she was protesting on behalf of her students.
Tillman said her classes are predominately African-American students and feels they may not always be given the same opportunities as other students.
“We aren't here to beat down the police. This is not a hate thing. We are doing something productive to see change,” Tillman said.
She also plans to begin a new program within her church, New Beginnings Family Worship Center in Willacoochee, to help teach kids about life skills and how to be professional.
“The more you educate yourself, the more power you have,” Tillman said. “Be the change you want to see.”
The group also promoted voter registration with the attitude that those who are “more concerned about the system than the people” should be voted out.
State Rep. Dexter Sharper, D-Valdosta, stood alongside protestors Saturday, noting this has been long overdue.
“Everybody that cares is tired of it,” Sharper said. “People are fed up and I'm definitely fed up.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
